Vitor Belfort reveals he was orignally supposed to box Roy Jones Jr. at Gamebred Boxing 4, vows to KO Jacare Souza: “When I come to the ring, I come to knock people out”

Vitor Belfort was hoping to box Roy Jones Jr. at Gamebred Boxing 4.

When Belfort was first offered to box on the card, the Brazilian says he was going to headline the card against Jones Jr. in a massive fight for both men. Yet, the former UFC light heavyweight champion revealed Jones Jr. turned him down as he wanted an easier matchup.

“I was supposed to fight Roy Jones Jr. but he said he didn’t want to fight me and he picked who he wanted to fight,” Belfort said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “The organization gave him Anthony Pettis and they became the main event. It didn’t make too much sense to me, but he is a businessman and he made a business move as it will be an easy fight for him. I have so much respect for Roy Jones Jr. but it would’ve been great fighting each other, two legends.”

After Jones Jr. turned Belfort down, Jorge Masvidal and his team offered ‘The Phenom’ fellow Brazilian Jacare Souza. It’s a rematch of their UFC 198 fight where Souza won by first-round TKO and since then, Belfort has wanted a do over.

Yet, after Souza retired from MMA, many thought the chances of them rematching were done. But, Souza decided to make the move to boxing and Belfort wasn’t surprised to see ‘Jacare’ take the fight.

“Jacare is a fighter man. He wants to make money and wants to live. He is not scared. That is what I admire about Jacare,” Belfort said. “You have Roy Jones Jr. picking his opponents, Oscar De La Hoya, he didn’t want to fight. I know Jacare is a fighter and wants to box and has been boxing. It’s fun. I love to see the migration and I can see the future where we can bring MMA vs. boxing. Until then, boxers don’t want to fight me but we can see the heart of MMA fighters and they aren’t scared.”

Along with Vitor Belfort wasn’t surprised to see Ronaldo Souza face him, he also wasn’t shocked that Jorge Masvidal could afford all these marquee names. When he was in negotiations, he heard who else would be on the card – which surprised the public – but for Belfort, he says he knows Masvidal is working with some smart business people to pay for all of them.

“When you have money behind you, it isn’t a surprise. Masvidal has his connections. If he is putting in his own money, he’s not doing a good deal,” Belfort said. “Nobody works with their own money, all the billionaires work with bank money. Masvidal is using his resources and I’m happy to see he is doing something.”

With the fight signed and set to go down on April 1 in Milwaukee, Belfort is confident he will avenge his loss to Jacare Souza. Not only does Belfort expect to win, but he says he’s gunning for the KO.

“Every time I fight, I see myself winning. I’ve been preparing my best and when I come to the ring, I come to knock people out and I come to win,” Belfort concluded. “If it is by decision, that is not my (goal). My thing is to take care of every single second and put up a fight. Not go in there to hug people and put on a fake boxing show. Step in the ring with Vitor Belfort and you are going to be in a fight.”

