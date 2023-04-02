Pros react after Vitor Belfort defeats Jacare Souza at Gamebred Boxing 4

Tonight’s Gamebred Boxing 4 event was co-headlined by a heavyweight fight between Vitor Belfort and Jacare Souza.

Belfort (26-14 MMA, 1-0 Boxing) was returning to action for the first time since defeating boxing legend Evander Holyfield via first-round TKO in an exhibition bout in 2021. ‘The Phenom’ was looking to avenge his previous loss to ‘Jacare’ which occurred via TKO at UFC 198 in May of 2016.

Meanwhile, Jacare Souza was making his professional boxing debut at tonight’s event in Milwaukee. The former Strikeforce champion had entered the contest looking to snap a four-fight losing skid, his most recent being a submission defeat to Andre Muniz in May of 2021.

Tonight’s Gamebred Boxing 4 co-main event resulted in a solid back and forth affair. Vitor Belfort was able to score a pair of knockdowns in Round 3, but Jacare Souza withstood the onslaught and came back strong in the final rounds. After six rounds of action, the bout went to the judges scorecards for decision.

Official Gamebred Boxing 4 Result: Vitor Belfort vs. Jacare Souza by unanimous decision (58-54, 58-54, 57-55)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Belfort vs. Souza’ below:

Happy birthday to my best friend, dad, mentor, and coach. Dad I love you so much I am so grateful for everything you do for us. Have fun tonight in your boxing fight. Your the best dad in the world ❤️❤️ @vitorbelfort pic.twitter.com/deFb1GLPML — Davi Belfort (@DaviBelfort) April 2, 2023

Boxers be lucky it ain’t bare knuckle js — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 2, 2023

