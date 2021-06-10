Photos | Georges St-Pierre honored in his hometown of Saint-Isidore with ‘Place GSP’

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has been honored in his hometown of Saint-Isidore with ‘Place GSP’ – a statue tribute to his career.

A few years on from his official retirement from mixed martial arts, St-Pierre has had a statue unveiled that he hopes will continue to inspire the next generation of fighters.

The former two-weight UFC champion will go down in history as one of the greatest of all time, to the point where many feel as if he could still be successful in the current era if he ever decided to come back.

The man himself issued a statement on what Place GSP means to him.

Honouring a Canadian sport icon! 🙌🇨🇦@GeorgesStPierre's hometown of Saint-Isidore today unveiled Place GSP, a tribute to his legendary mixed martial arts career (photos via Mélanie Crête) pic.twitter.com/gmG1rLNPwX — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 9, 2021

“I am very moved by this honour that the municipality of my childhood has bestowed on me. I hope that Place GSP will be a space for inspiration and encounters for every generation, and a symbol of perseverance, especially for young people who have big dreams.”

There are many fighters that are seen as “good guys” out there but in a general sense, Georges St-Pierre truly feels like one of the very best.

From his welterweight dominance to his middleweight triumph and beyond, he always seemed to do things the right way.

He never shied away from a challenge and he always put everything he had into both his training and what he was able to produce inside the Octagon. St-Pierre fought some absolute monsters and through the years, he made it known to the watching world that he believed mixed martial arts was – and still is – a true art form.

To say this is a deserved honor would be an understatement.

