Just Scrap Radio Ep. 114 with Vitor Belfort and Chris Duncan

The 113th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 286 and an early look at Gamebred Boxing 4.

We’re first joined by former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort (1:35). The other guest is UFC lightweight Chris Duncan (24:50).

Vitor Belfort opens up the show to talk about him being a celebrity guest judge for the PFL Challenger Series and how all that came together. He also talks about some rule changes in MMA he would consider. Vitor then talks about his Gamebred Boxing 4 fight against Jacare Souza and why he wanted this fight. The Brazilian also talks about the entire card and whether or not he’s surprised Jorge Masvidal was able to afford all these fighters. He then touches on Jake Paul and his future in fighting.

Chris Duncan closes out the show to preview his UFC 286 fight against Omar Morales. Chris talks about his wild Contender Series fight and whether or not he thought he would be on this card after his original opponent Michal Figlak pulled out with an injury. Chris talks about training at American Top Team and getting to make his debut in the UK close to friends and family. He also touches on what his goals for 2023 are.

