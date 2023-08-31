Sean O’Malley says he received a threatening message from Vitor Belfort for his open relationship remarks: “He wants to kick my ass”

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has revealed that he has somehow developed a beef with Vitor Belfort.

Earlier this month, Sean O’Malley climbed to the top of the mountain. He was able to knock Aljamain Sterling out, claiming the UFC bantamweight championship in the process. It was a moment many expected to happen at one point or another, and now, he’s finally the king of the castle.

As a result of his triumph, ‘Suga’ has been receiving a much brighter spotlight. Many are listening to what he has to say, which includes what he has to say about his relationship.

As it turns out, after mentioning that he has an open relationship with his wife, O’Malley has received some criticism – from Vitor Belfort, of all people.