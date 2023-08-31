Sean O’Malley says he received a threatening message from Vitor Belfort for his open relationship remarks: “He wants to kick my ass”
UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has revealed that he has somehow developed a beef with Vitor Belfort.
Earlier this month, Sean O’Malley climbed to the top of the mountain. He was able to knock Aljamain Sterling out, claiming the UFC bantamweight championship in the process. It was a moment many expected to happen at one point or another, and now, he’s finally the king of the castle.
As a result of his triumph, ‘Suga’ has been receiving a much brighter spotlight. Many are listening to what he has to say, which includes what he has to say about his relationship.
As it turns out, after mentioning that he has an open relationship with his wife, O’Malley has received some criticism – from Vitor Belfort, of all people.
O’Malley reveals Belfort beef
“You see what’s going viral? A little missed commun-whatever. I’ll say it so people can clip this too, it said I can cheat on my wife because I’m the king and I pay for everything, you see that going viral as f*ck? It’s fire. Vitor Belfort messaged me he said he wants to kick my ass”
“I think it was clipped from a couple but yeah, Vitor’s gonna f*cking beat my ass now but I mean relationships are relationships, they work or they don’t. We’ve been together for what eight years or some sh*t, doing good so it’s crazy how people just, it’s like you get married, you f*cking have a girlfriend and you live this one way. Any other way is not okay. It doesn’t work for everyone like that.”
Quotes via MMA News
What do you think about Sean O’Malley’s recent comments? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
