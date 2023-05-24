search

Urijah Faber explains why he’s leaning toward Conor McGregor defeating Michael Chandler: “Conor’s power is just too much and his precision’s too much”

By Harry Kettle - May 24, 2023

Urijah Faber believes Conor McGregor has enough in his locker to get the job done in his upcoming fight against Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, TUF 31

Later this month, the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter will air. Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will serve as the head coaches, with the expectation being that they will compete against one another later this year. When exactly they do, though, remains to be seen as McGregor prepares to get back in the USADA testing pool.

Many fighters have many different opinions on what will happen when the two step into the Octagon together. It makes sense, given that nobody really knows what Conor is going to look like.

In the eyes of his former TUF rival Urijah Faber, however, the Irishman has a pretty good chance.

“Traditionally in the past – you know, old-school MMA – I would have said the high-level wrestler’s always going to win,” Faber said. “But Conor, I feel, has closed those gaps a lot. I think Chandler takes a lot of big risks and likes to fight wild and aggressive, and I’ve seen many times where Conor’s power is just too much and his precision’s too much, and I think it’s going to be, in a five-round fight, leaning toward McGregor.”

Faber backs McGregor

“I think they’re going to be heated. They are actually fighting and they’re going to have a lot of build up. When I spoke to Conor about this situation, he said this season is different. Because he was coming off of his first big payday and his first world championship (on Season 22). This time, he’s focused on making this his camp, so I think he’s going to be a little more on edge, to be honest.”

Do you agree with Urijah Faber? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

