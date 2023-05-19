search

Michael Chandler predicts second-round knockout win over Conor McGregor ahead of planned announcement

By Josh Evanoff - May 19, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is expecting to demolish Conor McGregor later this year.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, TUF 31

‘Iron’ has been out of the octagon since his lightweight showcase against Dustin Poirier last November. On the UFC 281 main card, the two contenders went back and forth. However, it was ‘The Diamond’ who wrapped up a third-round submission victory by rear-naked choke.

While that was a demoralizing defeat for the former Bellator champion, he’s likely not thinking about it now. Following his loss to Poirier, Chandler was gifted a coaching role opposite Conor McGregor on The Ultimate Fighter. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of the cage since a leg break in 2021, in his trilogy bout against ‘The Diamond’.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR REVEALS PLANNED RETURN BY THE END OF 2023 AFTER RESOLVING USADA ISSUES

The show is slated to begin airing later this month, with the fight being eyed for later this year. While there’s no rumored date, the Irishman recently revealed that the contract has been signed. Furthermore, McGregor stated that his USADA issues have been resolved, clearing the way for a return date.

With that in mind, Michael Chandler is likely itching to get back into the octagon. During a recent interview with Brendan Schaub, the former Bellator champion gave his thoughts on the fight. There, Chandler predicted a second-round knockout win over McGregor.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler

“Everyone knows a typical Michael Chandler fight,” Michael Chandler stated in the interview. “I’m going to put my foot on the gas, get in his face. Put him on the back foot and try to knock him out. My ‘Mystic Mike’ prediction, I knock him out in the second round. I beat him up pretty bad and wear him down in the first.”

He continued, “Make him second guess himself, then bam. Hit him with a hard one in the second, he goes down, we jump on the cage, and maybe a backflip. We’ll see… I assume a backflip.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you believe Michael Chandler will defeat Conor McGregor? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler

Related

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor reveals planned return by the end of 2023 after resolving USADA issues

Josh Evanoff - May 19, 2023
Conor-McGregor-Khabib-Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

WATCH | Video shows the exact moment Conor McGregor broke his toes just weeks prior to Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023

clearly in pain

Conor McGregor
Khabib Nurmagomedov

WATCH | New footage shows heartbroken Conor McGregor in locker room after UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023

Conor McGregor had a tough time dealing with his UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. On Wednesday, McGregor’s new documentary ‘McGregor Forever’ was released on Netflix and the first episode was showing the build-up to […]

Conor McGregor
Matt Brown

Conor McGregor responds to "woeful" challenge from UFC veteran Matt Brown

Lewis Simpson - May 17, 2023

Conor McGregor has responded to what he calls a “woeful” challenge from UFC veteran Matt Brown. Following Brown’s knockout over Court McGee this past Saturday at UFC Charlotte, he caught the attention of McGregor, who […]

Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping tells Conor McGregor to “get off the good stuff” and into the testing pool: “Get back on the protein shakes and the porridge”

Harry Kettle - May 17, 2023

MMA analyst Michael Bisping has given Conor McGregor some advice ahead of his proposed return against Michael Chandler. Later this month, the new season of The Ultimate Fighter will air. Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler […]

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor gives update on Michael Chandler fight

Lewis Simpson - May 16, 2023
Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou responds to 'ignorant' Conor McGregor

Lewis Simpson - May 16, 2023

Francis Ngannou has stuck by his gun and is confident he made the right decision to part ways with the UFC, even when the sport’s biggest star challenged it. On Tuesday, May. 16, it was […]

Ali Abdelaziz, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Ali Abdelaziz slams Conor McGregor for mocking “overrated” Gilbert Burns

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2023

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has lashed out at Conor McGregor for mocking Gilbert Burns in a recent Twitter exchange. It’s no secret that Ali Abdelaziz and Conor McGregor don’t like one another. They’ve had a […]

Matt Brown

Conor McGregor vows to surpass Matt Brown’s KO record, ‘The Immortal’ responds

Harry Kettle - May 15, 2023

Conor McGregor has vowed to break Matt Brown’s UFC knockout record – and the 42-year-old veteran has responded. Later this year, Conor McGregor is expected to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon. After two […]

Ian Garry, Conor McGregor, UFC 268
Ian Garry

Conor McGregor heaps praise on Ian Garry following his TKO win at UFC on ABC 4

Fernando Quiles - May 14, 2023

Conor McGregor is thrilled with Ian Garry after his performance at UFC on ABC 4. Garry was in action this past Saturday (May 13). He shared the Octagon with Daniel Rodriguez on the main card, […]