Michael Chandler predicts second-round knockout win over Conor McGregor ahead of planned announcement

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is expecting to demolish Conor McGregor later this year.

‘Iron’ has been out of the octagon since his lightweight showcase against Dustin Poirier last November. On the UFC 281 main card, the two contenders went back and forth. However, it was ‘The Diamond’ who wrapped up a third-round submission victory by rear-naked choke.

While that was a demoralizing defeat for the former Bellator champion, he’s likely not thinking about it now. Following his loss to Poirier, Chandler was gifted a coaching role opposite Conor McGregor on The Ultimate Fighter. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of the cage since a leg break in 2021, in his trilogy bout against ‘The Diamond’.

The show is slated to begin airing later this month, with the fight being eyed for later this year. While there’s no rumored date, the Irishman recently revealed that the contract has been signed. Furthermore, McGregor stated that his USADA issues have been resolved, clearing the way for a return date.

With that in mind, Michael Chandler is likely itching to get back into the octagon. During a recent interview with Brendan Schaub, the former Bellator champion gave his thoughts on the fight. There, Chandler predicted a second-round knockout win over McGregor.

“Everyone knows a typical Michael Chandler fight,” Michael Chandler stated in the interview. “I’m going to put my foot on the gas, get in his face. Put him on the back foot and try to knock him out. My ‘Mystic Mike’ prediction, I knock him out in the second round. I beat him up pretty bad and wear him down in the first.”

He continued, “Make him second guess himself, then bam. Hit him with a hard one in the second, he goes down, we jump on the cage, and maybe a backflip. We’ll see… I assume a backflip.”

