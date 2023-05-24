search

Alexander Volkanovski believes we will see a fifth fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira: “That would be pretty clever”

By Harry Kettle - May 24, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski believes that Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will compete against one another again in the future.

Throughout the course of their rivalry, Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have fought each other four times. The first two meetings came in kickboxing, and the third in mixed martial arts. While Pereira raced out to a 3-0 lead, Adesanya got a measure of revenge by knocking ‘Poatan’ out earlier this year, reclaiming the UFC middleweight championship in the process.

For now, Pereira is expected to make his debut at light heavyweight in his next outing. Adesanya, meanwhile, will defend his strap against the winner of Robert Whittaker vs Dricus du Plessis later this year.

In the eyes of Alexander Volkanovski, however, the UFC will wind up making Adesanya vs Pereira in an MMA trilogy bout at some stage.

“…I think it will happen. I think it’s just not something that’s going to happen right away,” said Volkanovski. He continued, “…Obviously, three fights back to back isn’t always good. Like we’ve seen it before, but you don’t really want them like that, so for them to agree, if he (Pereira) wants to go up, say, win the light heavyweight title, and then they fight for like champ-champ. Like, obviously the fight could be massive. Whether that’s what the UFC is planning on doing, I don’t know. I do think that would be pretty clever.”

Adesanya vs Pereira – the hundred-year war

Perhaps not everyone wants to see these two run it back again. With that being said, nobody can deny that it would lead to fireworks as it always does.

Do you agree with Alexander Volkanovski? Who do you believe would be the favorite? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

