Umar Nurmagomedov torches ‘bum’ Sean O’Malley for UFC title loss to Merab Dvalishvili

By Fernando Quiles - October 18, 2024

Umar Nurmagomedov has slammed Sean O’Malley for his efforts in a title-losing performance against Merab Dvalishvili.

Sean O'Malley and Umar Nurmagomedov

O’Malley and Dvalishvili collided inside the Sphere in Las Vegas for UFC 306. The “Suga” show had his moments, but Dvalishvili’s relentless pressure and grappling were on full display. It led to a unanimous decision win for the proud Georgian, who is now the UFC bantamweight champion.

Nurmagomedov was paying attention to the fight and he was not impressed by O’Malley.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY SENDS UMAR NURMAGOMEDOV A WARNING OVER POTENTIALLY LOSING BANTAMWEIGHT TITLE SHOT: “SUCK MY SAC IF YOU DON’T LIKE THAT”

Umar Nurmagomedov Goes Off on Sean O’Malley’s UFC 306 Performance

Umar Nurmagomedov served as a guest on Submission Radio. On the show, the number two-ranked UFC bantamweight made it clear he doesn’t think Sean O’Malley fought like a champion at UFC 306.

“He’s a bum,” Nurmagomedov said. “He doesn’t do what he have to. He was running, I don’t know. If you’re champion you can’t fight like that and come inside the cage and fight like that. He go out this fight, he [wasn’t] even tired. He left cage like fresh. What are you doing, man? You have to go ahead and do everything what you can do for defense of your title, but he was running, he was scared.”

While Nurmagomedov figures to be next in line for a shot at the bantamweight title, some rumors have been swirling around. Red Corner MMA reported that Nurmagomedov vs. Song Ya Dong is set for UFC Tampa Bay. Ariel Helwani followed up on this, saying the fight isn’t a done deal yet.

Nurmagomedov has said if Merab Dvalishvili won’t fight him before Ramadan, then he will take another bout.

If you use any quotes from this article, please leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Sean O'Malley UFC Umar Nurmagomedov

Related

Belal Muhammad, Shavkat Rakhmonov

Belal Muhammad reveals why he believes he can overcome Shavkat Rakhmonov

Harry Kettle - October 18, 2024
Conor McGregor, Belal Muhammad
Conor McGregor

Belal Muhammad explains why he believes Conor McGregor needs help

Harry Kettle - October 18, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has explained why he believes Conor McGregor needs help as their war of words continues.

Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira hints he may prevent Magomed Ankalaev's UFC title shot after "Disrespectful" trash talk

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira might stop the promotion from giving Magomed Ankalaev a title shot if he wins his upcoming fight later this month.

Kai Kara-France and Kai Asakura
Kai Kara-France

Kai Kara-France vents frustration for Kai Askaura getting flyweight title shot: "He hasn’t even fought yet"

Cole Shelton - October 17, 2024

Kai Kara-France believes he should have been the one to get the next flyweight title shot.

Jamahal Hill throws a punch at Alex Pereira UFC 300
Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira dismisses Jamahal Hill's criticism about UFC 307 performance: "I'm on a different level than him"

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has responded to Jamahal Hill.

Jake Paul, Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira slams the door shut on boxing match against Jake Paul: "He knows I'm under contract to the UFC"

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2024
Dominick Cruz
UFC

Dominick Cruz reveals list of potential opponents for final UFC fights: "I want to put on a good show"

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is ready for his final fights.

Umar Nurmagomedov, Song Yadong
UFC

REPORT | Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Song Yadong targeted for UFC Tampa headliner

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2024

A UFC bantamweight headliner between contenders Umar Nurmagomedov and Song Yadong is reportedly in the works for the promotion’s return to Tampa, FL in December.

Darren Till, Bo Nickal
Darren Till

Darren Till viciously mocks Bo Nickal's striking after training footage surfaces: "Oh god!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2024

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till is ramping up his mental warfare against rising star Bo Nickal ahead of his potential return to the Octagon.

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria says Max Holloway's BMF belt is "Only thing that makes him relevant"

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria believes Max Holloway’s BMF championship is essential for making him one of mixed martial arts’s top stars.