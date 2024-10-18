Umar Nurmagomedov torches ‘bum’ Sean O’Malley for UFC title loss to Merab Dvalishvili
Umar Nurmagomedov has slammed Sean O’Malley for his efforts in a title-losing performance against Merab Dvalishvili.
O’Malley and Dvalishvili collided inside the Sphere in Las Vegas for UFC 306. The “Suga” show had his moments, but Dvalishvili’s relentless pressure and grappling were on full display. It led to a unanimous decision win for the proud Georgian, who is now the UFC bantamweight champion.
Nurmagomedov was paying attention to the fight and he was not impressed by O’Malley.
Umar Nurmagomedov Goes Off on Sean O’Malley’s UFC 306 Performance
Umar Nurmagomedov served as a guest on Submission Radio. On the show, the number two-ranked UFC bantamweight made it clear he doesn’t think Sean O’Malley fought like a champion at UFC 306.
“He’s a bum,” Nurmagomedov said. “He doesn’t do what he have to. He was running, I don’t know. If you’re champion you can’t fight like that and come inside the cage and fight like that. He go out this fight, he [wasn’t] even tired. He left cage like fresh. What are you doing, man? You have to go ahead and do everything what you can do for defense of your title, but he was running, he was scared.”
While Nurmagomedov figures to be next in line for a shot at the bantamweight title, some rumors have been swirling around. Red Corner MMA reported that Nurmagomedov vs. Song Ya Dong is set for UFC Tampa Bay. Ariel Helwani followed up on this, saying the fight isn’t a done deal yet.
Nurmagomedov has said if Merab Dvalishvili won’t fight him before Ramadan, then he will take another bout.
