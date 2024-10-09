Sean O’Malley sends Umar Nurmagomedov a warning over potentially losing bantamweight title shot: “Suck my sac if you don’t like that”

By Cole Shelton - October 9, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has sent Umar Nurmagomedov a warning.

Sean O'Malley and Umar Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov appears to be next in line for the bantamweight title shot against Merab Dvalishvili. However, O’Malley has been calling for a rematch and Dvalishvili has also expressed interest in it.

But, with O’Malley on the sidelines due to surgery, ‘Suga’ says it is Nurmagomedov’s time to get the title shot. But, he has told the undefeated fighter that if he doesn’t fight Dvalshvili by the end of the year then he will lose his title shot.

“If unibrow and Merab don’t fight by the end of the year I’m fighting Merab in March. suck my sac if you don’t like that,” O’Malley wrote on X.

If Umar Nurmagomedov doesn’t fight Merab Dvalishvili by the time Sean O’Malley is ready to return, ‘Suga’ believes he would leapfrog the undefeated fighter for the title shot. But, whether or not the UFC would book the immediate rematch as O’Malley says is uncertain.

Sean O’Malley says he will return sooner than expected

After Sean O’Malley lost to Merab Dvalishvili to lose his bantamweight title, he announced he would be undergoing surgery. The plan was for O’Malley to be out for nearly a year.

However, after having the surgery, O’Malley says he feels much better and expects to return much sooner.

“Got surgery Thursday. Today is Saturday, it’s been f*****g two days. I feel f*****g great, I feel great. I’m going to come back better than ever. I’ll be back next week to sparring. No, I do think I am going to do everything right. I’m going to recover as fast as I possibly can, and I’m going to get back,” O’Malley said on his YouTube channel.

“Everyone is like, ‘Hey, don’t come back too soon.’ I’m coming back the right amount of soon. I want to be back ASAP. I want to get these fights in while I’m still young enough. I turn 30 this month. I want to recover, do everything right, but I want to get back in there April, May, June latest. I think I can be back before that. March even would be crazy, but who knows? I’m just going with the flow, day by day,” O’Malley added.

Perhaps, O’Malley will walk right back into a title shot when he does return from the injury.

