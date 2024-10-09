Sean O’Malley sends Umar Nurmagomedov a warning over potentially losing bantamweight title shot: “Suck my sac if you don’t like that”

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has sent Umar Nurmagomedov a warning.

Nurmagomedov appears to be next in line for the bantamweight title shot against Merab Dvalishvili. However, O’Malley has been calling for a rematch and Dvalishvili has also expressed interest in it.

But, with O’Malley on the sidelines due to surgery, ‘Suga’ says it is Nurmagomedov’s time to get the title shot. But, he has told the undefeated fighter that if he doesn’t fight Dvalshvili by the end of the year then he will lose his title shot.

If unibrow and Merab don’t fight by the end of the year I’m fighting Merab in March. 🖕🏽 suck my sac if you don’t like that. — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) October 8, 2024

“If unibrow and Merab don’t fight by the end of the year I’m fighting Merab in March. suck my sac if you don’t like that,” O’Malley wrote on X.

If Umar Nurmagomedov doesn’t fight Merab Dvalishvili by the time Sean O’Malley is ready to return, ‘Suga’ believes he would leapfrog the undefeated fighter for the title shot. But, whether or not the UFC would book the immediate rematch as O’Malley says is uncertain.