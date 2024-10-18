Arman Tsarukyan reveals how he can defeat Islam Makhachev in UFC title fight

Arman Tsarukyan on How to Beat Islam Makhachev

In a new documentary posted by Red Corner MMA, Arman Tsarukyan explained what it will take to get the better of Islam Makhachev in a rematch (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“Be better everywhere. Be prepared for five hard rounds. With a good gas tank, good wrestling defense, good boxing and good taekwondo… If I manage to fine-tune everything in my game and not let him do what he likes to do, outsmart him in some [certain] aspects; then I can beat him.”

Tsarukyan went on to share his belief that many of Makhachev’s opponents have lost before they even stepped inside the Octagon.

“That’s why some champions dominate [because] their opponents lack self-confidence. Like ‘What is Islam going to do?’ I’m not thinking about what he’s going to do. I’m focused on what I’m going to do [and] how I am going to attack.

“Islam is good in all aspects [of MMA], but it’s not like there is an aspect where you can’t outsmart him… It’s possible to outplay him at boxing, kickboxing, wrestling and on the ground. You just need to be ready for anything.”

The UFC has not announced Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 yet, but “Akhalkalakets” claims he was told that the fight will take place in early 2025. BJPenn.com will have you covered with the latest updates on the lightweight title fight.