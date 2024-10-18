Arman Tsarukyan reveals how he can defeat Islam Makhachev in UFC title fight

By Fernando Quiles - October 18, 2024

Arman Tsarukyan has detailed how he can dethrone Islam Makhachev.

Arman Tsarukyan

Makhachev is the reigning UFC lightweight champion. He defeated Charles Oliveira via second-round submission to capture the gold back in October 2022. He’s had three successful title defenses since that fight.

Prior to capturing UFC gold, Makhachev earned a unanimous decision victory over Tsarukyan in a competitive fight.

RELATED: ARMAN TSARUKYAN VS. ISLAM MAKHACHEV 2 WILL REPORTEDLY TAKE PLACE “EARLY NEXT YEAR”

Arman Tsarukyan on How to Beat Islam Makhachev

In a new documentary posted by Red Corner MMA, Arman Tsarukyan explained what it will take to get the better of Islam Makhachev in a rematch (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“Be better everywhere. Be prepared for five hard rounds. With a good gas tank, good wrestling defense, good boxing and good taekwondo… If I manage to fine-tune everything in my game and not let him do what he likes to do, outsmart him in some [certain] aspects; then I can beat him.”

Tsarukyan went on to share his belief that many of Makhachev’s opponents have lost before they even stepped inside the Octagon.

“That’s why some champions dominate [because] their opponents lack self-confidence. Like ‘What is Islam going to do?’ I’m not thinking about what he’s going to do. I’m focused on what I’m going to do [and] how I am going to attack.

“Islam is good in all aspects [of MMA], but it’s not like there is an aspect where you can’t outsmart him… It’s possible to outplay him at boxing, kickboxing, wrestling and on the ground. You just need to be ready for anything.”

The UFC has not announced Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 yet, but “Akhalkalakets” claims he was told that the fight will take place in early 2025. BJPenn.com will have you covered with the latest updates on the lightweight title fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Arman Tsarukyan Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley and Umar Nurmagomedov

Umar Nurmagomedov torches 'bum' Sean O'Malley for UFC title loss to Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles - October 18, 2024
Belal Muhammad, Shavkat Rakhmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Belal Muhammad reveals why he believes he can overcome Shavkat Rakhmonov

Harry Kettle - October 18, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has explained why he believes he will defeat Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310.

Conor McGregor, Belal Muhammad
Conor McGregor

Belal Muhammad explains why he believes Conor McGregor needs help

Harry Kettle - October 18, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has explained why he believes Conor McGregor needs help as their war of words continues.

Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira hints he may prevent Magomed Ankalaev's UFC title shot after "Disrespectful" trash talk

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira might stop the promotion from giving Magomed Ankalaev a title shot if he wins his upcoming fight later this month.

Kai Kara-France and Kai Asakura
Kai Kara-France

Kai Kara-France vents frustration for Kai Askaura getting flyweight title shot: "He hasn’t even fought yet"

Cole Shelton - October 17, 2024

Kai Kara-France believes he should have been the one to get the next flyweight title shot.

Jamahal Hill throws a punch at Alex Pereira UFC 300

Alex Pereira dismisses Jamahal Hill's criticism about UFC 307 performance: "I'm on a different level than him"

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2024
Jake Paul, Alex Pereira
Jake Paul

Alex Pereira slams the door shut on boxing match against Jake Paul: "He knows I'm under contract to the UFC"

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is done talking about a boxing match with Jake Paul.

Dominick Cruz
UFC

Dominick Cruz reveals list of potential opponents for final UFC fights: "I want to put on a good show"

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is ready for his final fights.

Umar Nurmagomedov, Song Yadong
UFC

REPORT | Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Song Yadong targeted for UFC Tampa headliner

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2024

A UFC bantamweight headliner between contenders Umar Nurmagomedov and Song Yadong is reportedly in the works for the promotion’s return to Tampa, FL in December.

Darren Till, Bo Nickal
Darren Till

Darren Till viciously mocks Bo Nickal's striking after training footage surfaces: "Oh god!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2024

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till is ramping up his mental warfare against rising star Bo Nickal ahead of his potential return to the Octagon.