Surging UFC contender Anthony Hernandez sends message to ‘tough motherf*****’ Dricus du Plessis: “I’ll see you soon”

Anthony Hernandez Sees Future UFC Showdown with Dricus du Plessis

MMAFighting.com‘s Mike Heck got a chance to speak with Anthony Hernandez recently. “Fluffy” was complimentary of UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, and is confident that he will mix it up with “Stillknocks” in the future.

“He mixes it up, you know what I mean,” Hernandez told MMA Fighting. He’s a big, strong motherf*cker but he mixes MMA up very well, and I think it would be a f*cking great fight with him. He’s a tough motherf*cker. He’s got a chin, he can hit. Like, he hits people and puts them to sleep. You know what I mean? It’s an exciting fight to me. That would be f*cking fun.

“And he’s just doing his thing, good on him. I’ll see you soon.”

Hernandez will get a headlining spot this Saturday. He will take on Michel Pereira in the main event of UFC Vegas 99 inside the UFC Apex. In terms of rankings, Hernandez is just one spot above Pereira at number 13 going into this one.

This may not be an easy task for Hernandez, as Pereira is also on quite a roll. He is riding an eight-fight winning streak and is hoping to work his way to a UFC title shot as well.

