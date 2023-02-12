Yair Rodriguez calls for unification title fight against Alexander Volkanovski in Mexico: “That would be perfect”

Newly minted interim UFC Featherweight Champion Yair Rodriguez wants to have his title unification fight in Mexico City.

Rodriguez took on Josh Emmett in the co-main event of UFC 284 in Perth, Australia. The bout was contested for the interim UFC Featherweight Championship. Rodriguez submitted Emmett in the second stanza to lay claim to UFC gold for the first time in his pro MMA career. Now, he’s hoping to leave no doubt by becoming the undisputed 145-pound champion.

During the UFC 284 post-fight press conference, Yair Rodriguez said the dream scenario would be to fight UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski in Mexico (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Yeah, that would be perfect,” Rodriguez told reporters at the UFC 284 post-fight press conference. “I actually talked to Alexander Volkanovski in the past in Dallas – actually not that much with him, more his manager – and he asked me if I’d go to Australia. I was like, ‘Yeah, why not. Of course, I’ll go.’ I stick to my word. I came here and won the interim title, and now I want to ask the UFC to take this belt, this championship fight to Mexico City in September whenever they open the UFC performance institute, so we can do it there.”