UFC 284 Results: Islam Makhachev defeats Alexander Volkanovski (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 284 event is headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring Islam Makhachev taking on Alexander Volkanovski.

Makhachev (23-1 MMA) will be looking to defend his lightweight title for the first time when he faces reigning featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) this evening.

Islam captured the promotion’s 155lbs title last October at UFC 280, submitting Charles Oliveira with an arm-triangle choke. That victory served as Makhachev’s eleventh win in a row and fifth straight finish.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski will be making the jump up to lightweight following four straight defenses of his featherweight title. ‘The Great’ most recently competed at UFC 276 in July of 2022 where he scored a lopsided victory over Max Holloway.

Round one of the UFC 284 main event begins and the fighters are standing and trading early. Alexander Volkanovski rocks Islam Makhachev with a straight left. He rushes in but Islam appears to be ok. He returns fire and connects with a big punch that drops Volkanovski down to one knee. Makhachev forces the clinch. He scores a takedown and immediately moves to take the back. He is looking for a rear-naked choke. The Aussie defends and we are headed to round two.

Round two of the UFC 284 main event begins and Alexander Volkanovski comes out of the gate quickly with a flurry. Islam Makhachev with a kick to the body. The fighters trade punches in the pocket. Volkanovski rocks Makhachev with a big punch. The lightweight champion dives on a takedown and gets it. ‘The Great’ gets right back up to his feet and looks to break free from the clinch. Islam won’t allow it. Alexander scrambles and gets back to range. Makhachev quickly closes the distance and forces the clinch. Volkanovski reverses the position and breaks free. ‘The Great’ with a big punch and then a low kick. Islam Makhachev connects with a big punch. Volkanovski is rocked. The champ with a big knee. Volkanovski counters with a right and then a low kick. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 284 headliner begins and Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev are back to trading leather. A good combination lands for the featherweight champion. Makhachev returns fire with a 1-2. A hard low kick now from the Aussie. Islam lands a big combination. Volkanovski gets in on a takedown. He briefly gets it but Islam is back up. Makhachev with a good combination. ‘The Great’ returns. He presses Makhachev against the cage and lands some good shots before the horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC 284 main event begins and we are back to the fighters standing and trading. Islam Makhachev with a big right hand. He lands another. Alexander Volkanovski steps out of the pocket. Makhachev shoots in and scores a big takedown. Alexander looks to scramble back up but gives up his back. Islam locks in his hooks. He begins landing some short shots from off of Volkanovski’s back. 90 seconds remain in the round. Volkanovski is landing some shots from the unenviable position. He’s talking to Islam. He looks to scramble free but can’t. Punches from both men. This is wild. Alexander Volkanovski is screaming at his opponent now. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC 284 main event begins and Alexander Volkanovski comes out quickly. Islam Makhachev keeps him at bay with a good left. The Aussie lands a hard low kick. Islam lands another hard left. Volkanovski seems to have a sense of urgency here. He goes to the body with a kick. Good shots in the pocket by both men. Islam with a knee. That opened up a cut on the Aussie. Makhachev dives on a takedown. He gets it but the Aussie pops right back up. Under three minutes to go now. Islam dives for a takedown but Volkanovski fends him off. Big punches in the clinch from Alexander. He looks for a takedown of his own. Islam breaks free and checks the clock. Alexander with a huge right and Islam goes down. Big ground and pound from ‘The Great’. He may need a finish here. Huge shots from the top by Volkanovski. The horn sounds to end this terrific contest.

Official UFC 284 Result: Islam Makhachev def. Alexander Volkanovski by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

