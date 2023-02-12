UFC 284 Results: Yair Rodriguez stops Josh Emmett in Round 2 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 284 event is co-headlined by an interim featherweight title fight featuring Yair Rodriguez taking on Josh Emmett.

Rodriguez (14-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Brian Ortega via TKO in July of 2022. ‘El Pantera’ has gone 3-1 over his past four fights, with his lone loss in that time coming against former 145lbs title holder Max Holloway.

Meanwhile, Josh Emmett (18-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-main attraction sporting a five-fight winning streak, his most recent being a split-decision victory over Calvin Kattar. The 37-year-old American has gone 7-1 over his past eight fights overall, with his lone loss in that time coming against Jeremy Stephens.

Round one of the UFC 284 co-main event begins and Yair Rodriguez takes the center of the Octagon. Emmett is circling to his left looking to find his way inside. Rodriquez with a front kick that grazes the face of the American. He follows that up with a hard low kick. Another low kick and then one to the body. That appeared to hurt Josh Emmett. Another hard low kick from ‘El Pantera’. He lands another. Josh has still yet to throw a strike. Emmett steps into the pocket and lands a right. Yair circles out and lands another good kick. He steps in with a combination. Josh Emmett looks to counter with a right but misses the mark. Heavy shots from both men. Yair Rodriquez goes down and Josh Emmett is on top. He takes the back and begins to land some hard hammer fists. Yair trying to get back to full guard but eats a big elbow. Emmett moves to side control. Yair Rodriguez regains full guard and lands some shots from off his back. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 284 co-main event begins and Yair Rodriguez feints with a front kick. The fighters trade punches in the center of the Octagon. ‘El Pantera’ with a good knee. Emmett looks to counter with a big right. Yair with a low kick and then one to the body. Emmett forces the clinch and pushes Rodriguez against the cage. Yair with a knee and then breaks free. Big shots from Yair. He lands a flurry on Josh Emmett. He goes low with a kick. Emmett still looking to counter but eats question mark kick. Yair with a jumping knee. He partially connects but gets takes down. Big elbows from the bottom by Rodriguez. Just over a minute remains. Yair Rodriguez locks in an arm bar. He switches to a triangle choke. Josh taps and this one is all over!

Official UFC 284 Result: Yair Rodriguez def. Josh Emmett via submission in Round 2

