Alexander Volkanovski believes he won three rounds against Islam Makhachev at UFC 284: “I won 2, 3 and 5”

Alexander Volkanovski believes he has a good case for winning three of the rounds against Islam Makhachev at UFC 284.

Last weekend at UFC 284, Alexander Volkanovski put up one hell of a fight against Islam Makhachev. In the end, though, it wasn’t enough, as the star from Dagestan won via unanimous decision.

Two judges scored the contest 48-47, whereas the third gave it 49-46 in favour of Makhachev. Many pundits and fans, however, feel as if there’s reason to believe ‘The Great’ should’ve had his hand raised.

Round five was undoubtedly won by Volkanovski, and you could argue the third is just as convincing. One and four appear to be obvious rounds for Islam, with round two being the main source of contention.

Volkanovski landed some nice strikes but between rocking the Australian and getting a nice takedown with solid control, it’s not hard to picture why the judges gave Makhachev the round.

With that being said, Volkanovski is a confident man – and he’s admitted that he’s surprised he didn’t get the victory.

“Just watched the fight, I definitely think I won 2,3 and 5. Surprised I didn’t get my hand raised! Let’s do the rematch, anywhere, anytime!”

Volk aims to run it back

Given that this was a champ vs champ affair, we don’t think a rematch is coming anytime soon. With that being said, you never know what could happen down the line – although Alex is 34 years old, and does have work to do at featherweight.

It was one of the most technical bouts we’ve ever seen at the elite level in the UFC. Hopefully, that’ll be enough to convince Dana that it should happen all over again in the future.

Do you agree with Alexander Volkanovski? How did you score the fight and will we ever see a rematch?