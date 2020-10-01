Video | Johnny Walker and Michel Pereira engage in unorthodox “sparring session”

UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker and welterweight Michel Pereira engaged in an unorthodox “sparring session” on Wednesday.

Walker is known for his stunning, highlight-reel KOs, and Pereira is known for his flashy knockouts and trademark backflips, so you just knew that if these two ever trained together that it would be entertaining to watch, and that happens to be the case. In a new video that went viral on social media, Walker and Pereira can be seen engaging in an entertaining “sparring session” that can be only described as unorthodox. Here’s the video.

Video of Johnny Walker and Michel Pereira's sparring session from earlier today. (Courtesy: richard.santos.boxe on Instagram and h/t to @redditmma) pic.twitter.com/oQTs09qz5T — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 1, 2020

It’s certainly a fun little training session between two of the most unorthodox fighters on the UFC roster. Pereira does a backflip off of the wall in the video while Walker does a superman punch off the wall himself. It’s also interesting to note the size of the two men. Although Walker fights up two weight classes from Pereira and is clearly the taller man, Pereira looks to be pretty big himself. It makes you wonder how much Pereira drains himself to make 170lbs and if he would be more effective at 185lbs instead.

For Walker, he recently called out former title contender Anthony Smith, who in turn said he would “beat the sh*t” out of the Brazilian. There seems to be a lot of heat behind that fight and there is certainly a chance the UFC may end up booking it next. As for Pereira, after choking out Zelim Imadaev in his last fight he has requested a matchup against either Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz next, though he will probably fight someone ranked lower. He has also recently called out rival Colby Covington, who Pereira calls “disrespectful.”

