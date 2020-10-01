Alex Volkanovski calls Max Holloway trilogy talk “ridiculous,” suggests Holloway fight Calvin Kattar

UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski called a trilogy fight with Max Holloway “ridiculous” and suggested That ‘Blessed’ fight Calvin Kattar.

Volkanovski and Holloway first met at UFC 245 last December. Volkanovski pulled off the upset that night, outstriking Holloway and winning a unanimous decision. However, the UFC granted Holloway, the long-time featherweight champ, an immediate rematch. The two then met a second time at UFC 251 on Fight Island earlier this summer. In one of the most controversial decisions of the year, Volkanovski edged out a split decision win.

Many fans and media believed that Holloway had done enough to win the fight, as did UFC president Dana White, who has said since the rematch that he is open to a trilogy fight. The champion, however, is not. Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Mike Heck, Volkanovski called a trilogy fight against Holloway “ridiculous” after already beating him twice.

“People are saying I should fight Max again, and it’s just ridiculous. I have a lot of respect for Max and that’s why I gave him the rematch. But just because it was a close fight it doesn’t mean I’m gonna give him another fight. At least not right now,” Volkanovski said.

Instead of fighting Holloway again, Volkanovski has another suggestion to make. He thinks that Holloway should instead fight Kattar in a potential No. 1 contender fight at 145lbs.

“That’d be a good fight. Kattar’s got some good hands, so that’d be a very interesting fight. I’d love to see that,” Volkanovski said.

“If Max was to fight Kattar and he fights someone else, then he’s right back up there. I want No. 1 contenders, and if he gets himself there, and there is no one else, let’s do it again. I’m having people telling me he beat me the last two fights. It’s just crazy. Obviously, he has loyal fans. The second fight was close, the first one really wasn’t, but a lot of people are still talking about it so maybe a little way down the track we can make that happen. Let me take out some contenders.

“Give Max someone new. He already had this cupcake, like he said. Let’s see what other flavors are out there for him.”

The champ also mentioned the winner of the upcoming featherweight fight between The Korean Zombie and Brian Ortega as a potential next challenger, as well as Zabit Magomedsharipov and Yair Rodriguez. But it also appears that Volkanovski respects Kattar for staying so busy this year, so if he beats Holloway, he could potentially get the title shot.

Do you want to see the trilogy fight between Alex Volkanovski and Max Holloway or would you rather see Holloway fight Calvin Kattar?