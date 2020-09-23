Anthony Smith says he will “beat the sh*t” out of Johnny Walker

UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith says that he will “beat the sh*t” out of Johnny Walker if they end up fighting.

Walker picked up a first-round TKO win over Ryan Spann at UFC Vegas 11 to jump back into the win column after suffering back-to-back losses to Corey Anderson and Nikita Krylov. When asked who he wants to fight next, the No. 10 ranked Walker told Combate that he is interested in a fight against Smith, the No. 8 ranked fighter.

Smith heard Walker’s callout and he’s ready to match his challenge if the UFC calls. Speaking on SiriusXM Fight Nation, Smith said he would “beat the sh*t” out of Walker.

🔊 "I would be surprised if they called with Johnny Walker, but I would take it," @lionheartasmith tells @RJcliffordMMA his response to Walker’s call out. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/fWPA0VxQXu — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) September 23, 2020

“Hey for whatever reason, that guy wants to fight me. That’s like the third or fourth time he’s called me out. Like, shut up dude. I’ll beat the sh*t out of you. Maybe I’ve lost two in a row, but they’re two of the baddest motherf*ckers on the planet (Glover Teixeira and Aleksandar Rakic.) You know what I mean? It’s different, there are levels to this sh*t,” Smith said.

“I would fight Johnny Walker if that’s what the UFC called for, but I’m not going to go out there calling out Johnny Walker, that’s for God damn sure. But he’s exciting, he’s powerful, he’s an athlete, he’s got the perfect frame for the weight class, his build is perfect at least. And he is exciting. He’s a little bit strange. He’s always been respectful in person. He’s just not that guy — I don’t know what that does for me (in the rankings). Again, I don’t turn down fights, so if the UFC calls and they offer Johnny Walker then that’s the fight I’ll take. But I would be surprised if they called with Johnny Walker. But I would take it, it’s just not what I’m chasing.”

Who do you think wins in a potential fight between Anthony Smith or Johnny Walker?