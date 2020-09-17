Michel Pereira says he wants to slap Colby Covington in the face: “He’s such a disrespectful guy”

UFC welterweight standout Michel Pereira says he wants to slap Colby Covington in the face because “he’s such a disrespectful guy.”

Pereira is one of the most exciting up-and-coming welterweights in the UFC and he is coming off of a third-round submission win over Zelim Imadaev in his last fight. After the fight, Pereira called out several superstar fighters including Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. You can now add Covington to the list, as the Brazilian is not a fan of “Chaos.”

Speaking to Sherdog in a recent interview, Pereira said that he is looking for fan-friendly fights in the UFC and he pointed to a matchup against Covington as one in particular.

“I don’t know my division’s rankings well. To tell you the truth, my main goal is not to choose famous opponents but to ask for opponents who can provide great fights for the audience. That’s why I would love to face guys like Masvidal, (Donald( Cerrone, Nate (Diaz) or (Anthony) Pettis. The same way Anderson (Silva) wanted to fight Roy Jones Jr., I would love to fight them to give the fans a great show. Another guy I would love to fight is Colby Covington. He’s such a disrespectful guy, and it would be a pleasure to slap his face,” Pereira said.

Pereira will likely have to get another win or two before he jumps into fights against top-five opponents such as Covington or Masvidal, and Diaz seems unlikely as well, but a fight against Pettis could make sense. It’s true that Pettis has been chasing superfights with the likes of Anderson Silva as of late, but perhaps he could view the Pereira matchup as a style-friendly fight for the fans and take it if the UFC asked. Then again, the thought of Pereira getting his hands on Covington sure does sound like fun, too.

