Michel Pereira calls out BMF champion Jorge Masvidal after strangling Zelim Imadaev

Fan favorite UFC welterweight Michel Pereira called out BMF champion Jorge Masvidal following his submission victory over Zelim Imadaev.

Pereira (24-11 MMA) squared off with Imedaev (8-3 MMA) on tonight’s UFC Vegas 9 main card and wound up emerging victorious by way of rear-naked choke submission.

The win moved the Brazilian back in to the win column, this after Pereira suffered a controversial disqualification setback to Diego Sanchez in his most previous effort this past February.

Following tonight’s emphatic victory, Michel Pereira decided it was time to call for a big fight in the form of reigning BMF champion Jorge Masvidal.

“Dana White, Sean Shelby, I want the BMF Belt! Jorge Masvidal beware, you are next!” Pereira said during his post-fight interview with ESPN.

Michel Pereira has gone just 2-2 over his first four Octagon appearances, so a fight with ‘Gamebred’ seems unlikely at the moment.

However, given his fascinating fight style, Pereira definitely has what it takes to earn himself such a fight with a couple more wins.

Jorge Masvidal is currently in talks with the UFC to rematch Nate Diaz. The pair of UFC standouts initially collided at UFC 244 in November of 2019, with ‘Gamebred’ emerging victorious by way of TKO due to lacerations suffered on the face of the Stockton native.

As for Michel Pereira, a more logical next opponent could come in the form of troubled UFC standout Mike Perry.

Both men posses serious power and a habit of throwing caution to the wind.

What do you think of Michel Pereira calling out BMF champion Jorge Masvidal following his submission victory over Zelim Imadaev at tonight’s UFC Vegas 9 event? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

