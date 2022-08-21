Video | Colby Covington reacts to Leon Edwards’ nasty knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Colby Covington was just as stunned by Leon Edwards‘ win over Kamaru Usman as you’d imagine.

Edwards walked into Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah as the underdog for his UFC Welterweight Championship fight against Usman. In the opening frame of the UFC 278 main event, it appeared as if “Rocky” was ready to prove his doubters wrong.

Edwards got to full mount and even took Usman’s back to end the round. What followed, however, was “The Nigerian Nightmare” establishing the dominance that fans are used to seeing. His grappling, striking, and pressure appeared to be too much for Edwards to handle.

After the first round, it was almost entirely downhill for Edwards. That ultimately didn’t matter, however. With about a minute to spare in the final round and on his way to a unanimous decision loss, “Rocky” did the unthinkable.

advertisement - continue reading below

Edwards landed a head kick that put Usman to sleep. He is now the new UFC Welterweight Champion.

It was a shocking conclusion to UFC 278 that left fighters, fans, and media members stunned.

Top-ranked welterweight Colby Covington was no exception and his live reaction was captured on film.

Colby Covington reacts to Leon Edwards knocking Usman out pic.twitter.com/zLVEk1nLb1 — Mircea (@MirceaMMA) August 21, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below

While UFC President Dana White has already discussed the possibility of booking Edwards vs. Usman 3 in England, Covington figures to remain a viable option if Usman can’t go when the UFC needs him.

With that said, UFC Hall of Famer and color commentator Daniel Cormier recently said on ESPN’s “DC & RC” show that Covington is dealing with “serious injuries” after being attacked by Jorge Masvidal in the streets (h/t MMAMania).

“Colby Covington is dealing with some serious injuries from being brutally attacked on the street by Jorge Masvidal,” Cormier said. “Colby Covington needs to stay away from the public eye and do exactly what he’s doing and while making money? Hats off to Colby Covington.

“To be attacked in that way, viciously, it would be hard to come back and do other things. Colby Covington is doing what he needs to do, relaxing, playing some cards, and making money. So, it’s a good thing.”

advertisement - continue reading below