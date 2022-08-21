Tyson Fury reacts after Oleksandr Usyk defeats Anthony Joshua in rematch and confirms that he’s NOT retiring

Tyson Fury has announced that he will NOT be retiring after watching Oleksandr Usyk defeat Anthony Joshua this evening in Saudi Arabia.

Usyk (20-0) and Joshua (24-3) collided for a second time this evening at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The pair had originally met under the bright lights of Tottenham Spurs Stadium in September of 2021. That evening in London, Usyk scored a lopsided unanimous decision win over Joshua to take home the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles.

The winner of tonight’s immediate rematch was also set to take home The Ring heavyweight title, which was recently vacated by Tyson Fury.

Tonight’s ‘Usyk vs. Joshua 2’ rematch proved to be a far more competitive bout than their first fight. Anthony Joshua got off to a strong start by landing some good body shots but Oleksandr Usyk remained composed and landed the better volume throughout the fight. The Ukrainian champion would hurt the British challenger on multiple occasions in rounds nine and ten, but Joshua survived and the fight went the distance.

Oleksandr Usky was ultimately awarded the split decision victory, a ruling that Anthony Joshua was not happy about.

Immediately following the conclusion of ‘Usyk vs. Joshua 2’, Tyson Fury took to social media where he confirmed that he is NOT retiring, this while blasting both heavyweights for their performances this evening.

‼️ Tyson Fury reacts to Oleksandr Usyk beating Anthony Joshua again and confirms that he's NOT retiring… [📽️ @Tyson_Fury] pic.twitter.com/Wiy3zu3Acz — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 20, 2022

“After watching that, the both of them were Shite! It was one of the worst heavyweight title fights I have ever seen. It was bullshit! Come on. I would annihilate both of them on the same night. F**king shite! Get your f**king check book out because ‘The Gypsy King’ is here to stay… Forever!”

