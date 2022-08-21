UFC 278 Results: Leon Edwards KO’s Kamaru Usman (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 278 event is headlined by a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards for the promotions welterweight title.

Usman (20-1 MMA) and Edwards (19-3 MMA) first met in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory. Since then, Kamaru Usman has gone on to win thirteen straight fights, this while capturing the UFC welterweight title and defending it on five straight occasions in the process.

Meanwhile, Leon Edwards has gone 9-0 with 1 no-contest since suffering that 2015 setback to Usman. The Birmingham native is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz in his most recent effort at UFC 263.

Round one of the UFC 278 main event begins and Leon Edwards throws out a kick. Kamaru Usman catches it and smiles. Edwards with a kick to the lead leg of the champion. He lands another and then another. Usman throws out a jab and shoots in on a takedown. ‘Rocky’ shrugs him off. Another shot from Usman and this time he gets Edwards to the floor. Leon quickly scrambles up to his feet. Usman dives on another takedown but Edwards keep the fight standing. The fighters battle in the clinch and Leon trips Kamaru to the canvas and winds up in full mount. Edwards lands a big elbow. Kamaru Usman gives up his back. Leon Edwards locks in a body triangle and begins working on a rear-naked choke. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ survives to see round two.

Round two of the UFC 278 main event begins and Kamaru Usman comes forward quickly. He pressures Leon Edwards against the cage and lands a combination. Edwards get off the cage. Usman hits him with a jab. Edwards with an eye poke and we have a break in the action. We restart and Usman comes out with a pair of kicks. Leon Edwards returns fire with a flurry of punches. He connects with a left hook. Usman goes to the body. Edwards does the same. Another left lands for Edwards. Usman shoots in and pushes the Birminham native against the cage. Foot stomps from ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’. Edwards reverses the position and shoots for a takedown. It is not there and instead Usman ties him up with a head lock. Leon Edwards breaks free but now is backed up against the cage. Kamaru Usman scoops him up and plants him down. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 278 headliner begins and Leon Edwards lands a low kick followed by a pair of left hands. Kamaru Usman shoots in and eventually puts ‘Rocky’ on his back. Edwards quickly scrambles back up to his feet. He breaks free and lands a nice combination. Usman returns fire with a good combo of his own and then shoots in and scores a big takedown. Edwards attempts to escape but gives up his back. Kamaru flattens him out and begins working for a choke. The referee warns Edwards about grabbing the gloves. The Brit survives to see round four.

Round four of the UFC 278 main event begins and Kamaru Usman lands a jab. Edwards returns fire with a front kick to the body. Usman responds with a low kick. He throws a punch that misses and ‘Rocky’ leaps on his back standing. Usman grabs the fence but gets away with it. He shakes off Edwards and then comes forward and lands a takedown. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ gets to work with some heavy ground and pound. The action stalls as Edwards fights to get back to his feet. He does. Referee Herb Dean steps in and says Edwards got up due to a fence grab so we go back to the original position with Usman having back control. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round starts NOW 🍿 #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/bKhyBXedpv — UFC (@ufc) August 21, 2022

The fifth and final round of the UFC 278 main event begins and we are back at it. Late stages of the round and Leon Edwards lands a head kick. Kamaru Usman is out cold. WOW!

OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!! LEON EDWARDS PUT KAMARU USMAN TO SLEEP!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0sEMmATTz5 — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) August 21, 2022

Official UFC 278 Result: Leon Edwards def. Kamaru Usman via KO (head kick) in Round 5

Who would you like to see Edwards fight next following his KO victory over Usman this evening in Salt Lake City? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!