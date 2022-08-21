Dana White reacts to Paulo Costa defeating Luke Rockhold in Saturday’s UFC 278 co-main event

UFC President Dana White has reacted to the three-round war between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold.

Costa vs. Rockhold served as the co-main event of UFC 278 inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. It was quite clear that Rockhold had difficulty fighting at high altitude but his toughness carried him through all three rounds.

Costa’s gas tank wasn’t exactly full either but he was the fresher fighter. Rockhold’s body language told the story as he often had his hands on his knees trying to catch a breath. Still, he was throwing heavy strikes and was never out of the fight.

Ultimately, the final horn sounded, and “Borrachinha” was awarded the unanimous decision victory. After the fight, Rockhold took off his gloves and announced his retirement from pro MMA competition.

Going into the fight, Rockhold unleashed a rant on how Dana White and the UFC treat fighters. Here’s what he said during a media scrum before UFC 278:

“These guys don’t know what they’re doing, and they’re letting Dana (White) just run the show and suppress the sport. They need to grow. This whole f**king thing needs to grow together,” Rockhold said at the UFC 278 media day. “Our lives are on the f**king line. Healthcare needs to be taken care of. Our f*cking health needs to be taken care of. Mine has not been taken care of. Do you know what I mean?”

During the UFC 278 post-fight press conference, Dana didn’t have anything negative to say about Rockhold (via Sportsmanor).

“He is entitled to his own opinions and his own you know, whatever it is that went on this week.

“But let me tell you what, I’ll never say anything about him, I totally respect him and after that war tonight, normal humans like us that are sitting in this room have no idea what those two went through tonight in that Octagon and we never will, thank f****g God.”

Dana White talks Luke Rockhold: I'll never say anything about him. I totally respect him. #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/38qO7Bj84r — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 21, 2022