UFC’s Colby Covington wants to give “soft” LeBron James the Nate Robinson treatment

Outspoken UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is calling for a boxing match with NBA legend LeBron James.

Cross-sport boxing matches are all anybody can talk about these days, after YouTube star Jake Paul strafed former NBA player Nate Robinson in the co-main event of last weekend’s Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. card.

The Paul vs. Robinson fight certainly caught the attention of Covington, who is now calling for a boxing match with James, and anticipates a similarly violent outcome.

Heard they finally scraped @nate_robinson’s carcass off the @staplescenter floor. I’d make @kingjames eat the canvas in half the amount of time. Everyone knows current @NBA players are the softest and most privileged athletes on the planet. #TysonJones #Facts — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) November 30, 2020

“Heard they finally scraped @nate_robinson’s carcass off the @staplescenter floor,” Covington wrote on Twitter on Monday. “I’d make @kingjames eat the canvas in half the amount of time. Everyone knows current @NBA players are the softest and most privileged athletes on the planet.”

This is far from the first time Covington has taken a shot at James, who is widely considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

The UFC welterweight has targeted James multiple times previously, most notably when the NBA star threw his support behind the Black Lives Matter movement.

Oh wow, you postponed your games?! Wanna prove you’re really about change? Quit your multi million dollar jobs and soft privileged lives playing a kids game, take a massive pay cut and perform the toughest job in America. Become cops!!!! @NBA @MLB @KingJames — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) August 27, 2020

Covington also previously called for a fight with James, suggesting the basketball player “wouldn’t last 10 seconds” in the Octagon.

LOL at the snowflakes that believe @KingJames could even last 10 seconds with me! If that coward had the balls or the ability to kick anyone’s ass, Delonte West would’ve lost his teeth long before his meth habit! pic.twitter.com/TQZ56FBnt1 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 22, 2020

