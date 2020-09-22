Colby Covington says LeBron James “wouldn’t last 10 seconds” with him

UFC welterweight Colby Covington fired back at his critics, claiming that NBA superstar LeBron James “wouldn’t last 10 seconds” with him.

Covington took a shot at James, the LA Lakers superstar, following his fifth-round TKO win over Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11 this past Saturday night. In his post-fight interview, Covington thanked all the first responders in the United States for their service and bashed “woke athletes” and “spineless cowards,” naming James.

James heard the comments from Covington and said that “probably 10 times out of 10, they’d sh*t their pants” if they met James in the ring. The comments went viral on social media and it’s no surprise that James’ fans quickly came to his defense. Covington has seen the comments that James’ fans have been posting and responded.

Late Monday night, Covington took to his social media to blast the “snowflakes” who believe that James could even last 10 seconds with him in the Octagon. He also took another shot at James, suggesting he should have did a better job of helping his former teammate Delonte West kick his drug addictions. Here are the comments.

LOL at the snowflakes that believe @KingJames could even last 10 seconds with me! If that coward had the balls or the ability to kick anyone’s ass, Delonte West would’ve lost his teeth long before his meth habit! pic.twitter.com/TQZ56FBnt1 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 22, 2020

LOL at the snowflakes that believe @KingJames could even last 10 seconds with me! If that coward had the balls or the ability to kick anyone’s ass, Delonte West would’ve lost his teeth long before his meth habit!

This is now the first time that Covington has taken a shot at James, as he recently suggested that James was “soft” for boycotting an NBA game. Covington is no stranger to calling out people from other sports and in politics, and James is on his list. Although James did not name Covington by name when he was speaking to reporters recently, it was clear that James had seen some of Covington’s comments about him even while he is busy chasing an NBA championship with the Lakers.

Of course, Covington is a professional mixed martial artist and long-time wrestler, while James is a basketball player, so a crossover fight between these two makes little sense. James is an incredible athlete so he could probably pick up MMA fairly quickly, but certainly not quick enough to hang with an elite fighter like Covignton. Sure, James would be much bigger, but he would be entering Covington’s domain. While it’s fun to think about, the prospect of this fight actually ever happening seems unlikely.

Does a fight between Colby Covington and LeBron James pique your interest?