Mike Tyson vows to never become “Cokehead Mike” or “Fat Mike” again

Heavyweight boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson is determined to stay on the straight and narrow after his recent comeback fight.

The 54-year-old Tyson, one of the most iconic boxers of all time, returned to the ring last weekend when he battled fellowed legend Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match. While the bout was not officially scored, it was ruled a draw by a trio of celebrity judges.

Despite his age, Tyson looked fantastic in his comeback, and has laid out plans to continue partaking in similar spectacles. In order to do so, however, he’ll need to keep himself in fantastic shape and avoid the vices that plagued him in earlier chapters of his legendary career.

“I’m going to workout,” Tyson said at the post-fight press conference for his fight with Jones when asked about his immediate plans (via MMA Fighting). “It’s become my lifestyle now. I’m never going to be that guy ‘Fat Mike’ and stuff, ‘Cokehead Mike.’ I ain’t going to be that guy no more.

“I had 15 fights in one year. Let’s just try to work closer to that. It has to be competitive where it’s constant, nobody can get out of shape because everyone’s fighting. It would be consistent. I would like to have once every two months, my personal opinion. I’d like to fight every two months.”

As Tyson laid out plans for more exhibition fights, he once again expressed interest in taking on his former rival Evander Holyfield, who was briefly in consideration before Jones signed on the dotted line.

That matchup still interests Tyson, though he worries that Holyfield is being held back by his team.

“Maybe Evander needs to talk to me because every time my business associates talk to his business associates, it doesn’t turn out well,” Tyson revealed. “So I don’t know. If you could see what we made tonight, if these guys really care about the welfare of Evander they would have had this fight with Evander.

“Maybe we’ll do another but whoever’s he’s with who’s handling him is totally wrong.”

What do you think the future holds for Mike Tyson now that his comeback is underway?