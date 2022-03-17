UFC star Brian Ortega shares video of corrupt cops in Mexico: “They took my license so I won’t be able to get back home”

UFC star Brian Ortega has shared footage of police officers refusing to let him leave after he didn’t give them money.

In the last few years Brian Ortega may not have been as active as he would’ve liked, but he’s still been able to establish himself as one of the best featherweights in the game today. After taking a few years off following his defeat to Max Holloway, he came back and put on a fantastic display to defeat The Korean Zombie.

He proceeded to come up short in his attempt to take the belt from reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski but along the way, he solidified his status as an incredibly tough opponent for anyone in the division.

Ortega has noted how proud he is of his Mexican heritage in the past but as per the following social media footage, he seems to have been involved in a police incident earlier this week.

Brian Ortega told these corrupt cops in Mexico that wanted his money to fuck off, they took his license so now he won't be able to leave. I hope the @ufc can help him out somehow. pic.twitter.com/cfxFGPKeJi — Anthony Romero (@ARomeroXVII) March 16, 2022

“Brian Ortega told these corrupt cops in Mexico that wanted his money to f***b off, they took his license so now he won’t be able to leave. I hope the @ufc can help him out somehow.”

As of this writing, there’s been no official update regarding Ortega’s current status.

It was recently reported that “T-City” is in talks to get back into the Octagon later this year for a showdown with Yair Rodriguez. The two 145-pounders are both capable of producing fireworks and hopefully, once everything is ironed out regarding this issue, both men can begin to prepare for what is likely to be an absolute war.

What do you think of the incident involving Brian Ortega? Do you believe there’s a good chance we’ll see him take on fellow contender Yair Rodriguez later this year? If so, who would be the favourite heading into that contest?