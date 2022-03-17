Colby Covington says Dustin Poirier must fight him in order to keep his dignity: “Why is he trying to pick on the guy in the corner that has a lisp?”

UFC welterweight Colby Covington has explained why Dustin Poirier needs to accept a fight against him instead of pursuing Nate Diaz.

Back at UFC 272, Colby Covington saw off the challenge of Jorge Masvidal with a decision win over his former friend and training partner. Immediately after his hand was raised, “Chaos” proceeded to call out another famous name from American Top Team – Dustin Poirier.

While “The Diamond” seems to be more interested in a fight against GameUp nutrition athlete Nate Diaz, Covington feels as if they’ve got a score to settle in the Octagon.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, he explained why.

“Dustin was the one who said it was ‘on sight’, man. I didn’t have to use Dustin’s name, he used my name in interviews to get exposure and to add value to his fight.”

“His coach is saying that Dustin is gonna be a bigger and better welterweight than he was a lightweight, and he’s having a hard time making lightweight anymore. So why is he trying to pick on the guy in the corner who has a lisp, that’s mentally handicapped and crippled? Nate Diaz is crippled, mentally and physically, that guy shouldn’t even be fighting anymore.”

“Dustin claims he’s this top 10 pound for pound fighter, well okay, if you’re pound for pound and you wanna come to 170, come prove it. I’m the pound for pound people’s champion.”

“The biggest thing thing about Dustin Poirier is that if he wants to keep any honour and dignity for himself, he needs to come fight me. I’ve called out his wife, his family, his team, his friend. Man, if you have any respect for yourself, you have to come and at least try. Be a trier, Dustin.”

Are we going to see Dustin Poirier square off against Colby Covington later this year?