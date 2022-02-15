UFC reportedly targeting Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

A phenomenal featherweight bout between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez is in the works.

According to MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani, the UFC is hoping to book a fight between Ortega and Rodriguez for a date TBD. It’s uncertain if the fight will be a main event of a Fight Night card or on a pay-per-view, but all signs point to Ortega facing Rodriguez next.

Brian Ortega (15-2 and one No Contest) is coming off a decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266 for the featherweight strap. It was his second loss for the belt as he had previously suffered a brutal TKO loss to Max Holloway at UFC 231 which served as his first career defeat. Following that loss to Holloway, Ortega took nearly two years off and then returned to beat Korean Zombie by decision which earned him a second crack at the belt.

Ortega is currently ranked second at featherweight and holds notable wins over Frankie Edgar, Cub Swanson, Renato Moicano, and Clay Guida among others.

Yair Rodriguez (13-3 and one No Contest) is coming off a competitive decision loss to Max Holloway in November. The bout was his first fight since October of 2019 when he defeated Jeremy Stephens by decision. The Mexican is currently ranked third at featherweight and holds notable wins over Korean Zombie, BJ Penn, Alex Caceres, Andre Fili, and Dan Hooker among others.

Should Ortega and Rodriguez be booked it would add some clarity to the top of the featherweight division. Volkanovski is set to defend his featherweight strap at UFC 273 against Korean Zombie and after that, it’s likely he will have the trilogy bout against Holloway. Depending on how this fight goes, the winner could very well earn a featherweight title shot but first, the two men have to sign on the dotted line and make it to Fight Night.

