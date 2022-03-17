Aljamain Sterling reacts to reports that Petr Yan’s team was denied visas for UFC 273: “Praying the Dana White has a back up incase Chetr tries to back out for the 2nd time”

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has reacted to reports that Petr Yan’s team have seen their visa requests denied.

Next month at UFC 273, Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan will look to finally settle the score in their rivalry when they meet for the UFC bantamweight title. Their encounter will serve as a rematch from their UFC 259 bout which, infamously, ended in a disqualification win for Sterling that saw him capture the belt.

Yan has been pushing for a rematch ever since and almost got it at UFC 267, only for Sterling to pull out through injury.

Now, after “No Mercy” won the interim title against Cory Sandhagen, he’s ready to go after the undisputed championship in Jacksonville. Unfortunately, when he steps into the Octagon on April 9, he’ll have to do so without his corner due to them all being denied visa requests to enter the United States.

Upon hearing about this, “Funk Master” had some thoughts he wanted to share on Twitter.

.I’m praying the @ufc @danawhite has a back up incase Chetr tries to back out for the 2nd time. Get ya teams Visa shit together bozo @PetrYanUFC 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 16, 2022

“I’m praying the @ufc @danawhite has a back up incase Chetr tries to back out for the 2nd time. Get ya teams Visa shit together bozo @PetrYanUFC”

The rumour mill has suggested that Khabib Nurmagomedov could be called upon to corner Yan but as of this writing, nothing has been confirmed.

The rivalry between Sterling and Yan has been so incredibly intense that this feels like the final time they’ll collide, regardless of who gets their hand raised in Florida.

It’s a feud that burns bright and you can bet we haven’t heard the end of the trash talk just yet.

Who do you expect to be the favourite heading into Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan 2? Is this going to be the most explosive fight at UFC 273? What other contests are you looking forward to seeing on that card next month?