UFC rankings update: Urijah Faber back on the bantamweight ladder

The latest UFC rankings update for July 16, 2019 is in.

In the wake of UFC Sacramento, Urijah Faber has returned to the bantamweight ladder. Faber hadn’t competed since Dec. 2016. Many expected “The California Kid” to ride off into the sunset and enjoy retirement as a UFC Hall of Famer. Instead, he returned and stopped Ricky Simon in 46 seconds. In the process, Faber has knocked Simon off the 135-pound rankings.

In addition to that, the UFC has finally filled up its top 15 list for the flyweight division. Sergio Pettis, Brandon Moreno, and Mark De La Rosa have filled out the top 15.

Peep the latest UFC rankings update below:

Note:

+/- = movement in rankings

*NR = Not previously ranked

T = Tie

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Jon Jones

3 Khabib Nurmagomedov

4 Henry Cejudo

5 Amanda Nunes +1

6 Max Holloway -1

7 Kamaru Usman

8 Robert Whittaker +2

9 Conor McGregor

10 Dustin Poirier -2

11 Stipe Miocic

12 Tony Ferguson

13 Valentina Shevchenko

14 Tyron Woodley

15 Jessica Andrade

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Jussier Formiga

3 Alexandre Pantoja

4 Deiveson Figueiredo

5 Tim Elliott

6 Sergio Pettis *NR

7 Rogerio Bontorin -1

8 (T) Jordan Espinosa

8 (T) Ryan Benoit -1

10 Brandon Moreno *NR

11 Kai Kara France -2

12 Alex Perez -2

13 Raulian Paiva -2

14 Matt Schnell -2

15 Mark De La Rosa *NR

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1 Marlon Moraes

2 Aljamain Sterling

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Petr Yan

5 Pedro Munhoz

6 Dominick Cruz

7 Cody Garbrandt

8 Jimmie Rivera

9 Corey Sandhagen

10 Cody Stamann

11 Rob Font

12 John Dodson

13 Song Yadong

14 Urijah Faber *NR

15 Thomas Almeida -1

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Alexander Volkanovski

2 Brian Ortega

3 Jose Aldo

4 Frankie Edgar

5 Zabit Magomedsharipov

6 Chan Sung Jung

7 Yair Rodriguez +1

8 Jeremy Stephens -1

9 Josh Emmett +1

10 Renato Moicano -1

11 Calvin Kattar

12 Arnold Allen +1

13 Shane Burgos +1

14 Ryan Hall *NR

15 Mirsad Bektic -3

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Dustin Poirier (Interim Champion)

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Conor McGregor

4 Donald Cerrone

5 Justin Gaethje

6 Al Iaquinta

7 Edson Barboza

8 Kevin Lee

9 Anthony Pettis

10 Paul Felder

11 Charles Oliveira

12 Gregor Gillespie

13 Alexander Hernandez

14 Islam Makhachev

15 James Vick

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Kamaru Usman

1 Tyron Woodley

2 Colby Covington

3 Jorge Masvidal

4 Rafael Dos Anjos

5 Darren Till

6 Stephen Thompson

7 Anthony Pettis

8 Santiago Ponzinibbio

9 Ben Askren

10 Robbie Lawler

11 Demian Maia

12 Leon Edwards -1

13 Neil Magny

14 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

15 Vincente Luque

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Israel Adesanya (Interim Champion)

2 Yoel Romero

3 Kelvin Gastelum

4 Jack Hermansson

5 Ronaldo Souza

6 Chris Weidman

7 Paulo Costa

8 Derek Brunson

9 Jared Cannonier

10 Ian Heinisch

11 Uriah Hall +1

12 Brad Tavares -1

13 Antonio Carlos Junior

14 David Branch

15 Anderson Silva

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Thiago Santos

3 Anthony Smith

4 Dominick Reyes

5 (T) Jan Blachowicz

5 (T) Alexander Gustafsson +1

7 Volkan Oezdemir

8 Corey Anderson

9 Ilir Latifi

10 Glover Teixeira

11 Aleksandar Rakic

12 Johnny Walker

13 Mauricio Rua

14 Nikita Krylov

15 Misha Cirkunov

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Stipe Miocic

2 Francis Ngannou

3 Junior Dos Santos

4 Curtis Blaydes

5 Derrick Lewis

6 Alexander Volkov

7 Alistair Overeem

8 Cain Velasquez

9 Aleksei Oleinik

10 Shamil Abdurakhimov

11 Blagoy Ivanov

12 Tai Tuivasa

13 Marcin Tybura

14 Walt Harris

15 Augusto Sakai

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Jessica Andrade

1 Rose Namajunas

2 Tatiana Suarez

3 Nina Ansaroff

4 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

5 Claudia Gadelha

6 Weili Zhang

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Tecia Torres

9 Carla Esparza

10 Alexa Grasso

11 Cynthia Calvillo

12 Felice Herrig

13 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

14 Cortney Casey

15 Yan Xiaonan

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1 Jessica Eye

2 Katlyn Chookagian

3 Liz Carmouche

4 Joanne Calderwood +1

5 Roxanne Modafferi +1

6 Jennifer Maia +3

7 Andrea Lee

8 Alexis Davis

9 Lauren Murphy +1

10 Mara Romero Borella +2

11 Montana De La Rosa

12 Maycee Barber +1

13 Paige VanZant +1

14 Poliana Botelho +1

15 Antonina Shevchenko *NR

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Germaine de Randamie

2 Ketlen Vieira

3 Holly Holm

4 Julianna Pena *NR

5 Aspen Ladd -1

6 Raquel Pennington -1

7 Cat Zingano -1

8 Yana Kunitskaya -1

9 Marion Reneau -1

10 Irene Aldana -1

11 Sara McMann -1

12 Macy Chiasson -1

13 Lina Lansberg -1

14 Sijara Eubanks

15 Viviane Araujo *NR

