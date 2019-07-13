The octagon returns to California tonight for UFC Sacramento, a 12-bout fight card that features the returns of both Urijah Faber and Germaine de Randamie.

UFC Sacramento is headlined by a women’s bantamweight bout featuring surging undefeated contender Aspen Ladd taking on former women’s featherweight title holder Germaine de Randamie.

Aspen Ladd, who had a brutal weight cut for tonight’s main event, was last seen in action at May’s UFC Rochester event where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Sijara Eubanks.

Meanwhile, Germaine de Randamie returns to the octagon for the first time since November of 2018, where she defeated Raquel Pennington in a bantamweight bout. Prior to that, ‘Iron Lady’ had defeated Holly Holm at UFC 208, where she claimed the promotions inaugural women’s featherweight strap.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC Sacramento card is the return of ‘The California Kid’ Urijah Faber.

The Sacramento native, Faber, will be taking on Ricky Simon in tonight’s co-main attraction.

Urijah Faber has not competed in mixed martial arts since December of 2016, where he defeated Brad Pickett via unanimous decision. Faber enters tonight’s co-headliner sporting a professional record of 34-10.

Meanwhile, Ricky Simon (15-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Sacramento event on an eight-fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Rani Yahya at February’s UFC 234 event in Australia.

Get all of tonight’s UFC Sacramento results and highlights below:

UFC Sacramento Main Card (8pm est on ESPN)

Germaine de Randamie vs. Aspen Ladd

Urijah Faber vs. Ricky Simon

Mirsad Bektic vs. Josh Emmett

Karl Roberson vs. Wellington Turman

Cezar Ferreira vs. Marvin Vettori

UFC Sacramento Prelims (5pm est on ESPN+)

Mike Rodriguez vs. John Allan

Andre Fili vs. Sheymon Moraes – Fili def. Moraes via KO (punches) at 3:07 of Round 1

Nicco Montano vs. Julianna Pena – Pena def. Montano via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 29-27)

Darren Elkins vs. Ryan Hall – Hall def. Elkins via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Jonathan Martinez vs. Liu Pingyuan – Martinez def. Pingyuan via KO (Knee) at 3:54 of round 3

Livinha Souza vs. Brianna Van Buren – Van Buren def. Souza via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Benito Lopez vs. Vince Morales – Lopez def. Morales via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)