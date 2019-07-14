UFC Sacramento Results: Urijah Faber KO’s Ricky Simon (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Sacramento event is co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight fight featuring hometown favorite Urijah Faber taking on Ricky Simon.

‘The California Kid’ returns to the octagon for the first time since December of 2016, where he defeated Brad Pickett via unanimous decision. Urijah Faber will enter tonight’s co-headliner sporting a professional record of 34-10.

Meanwhile, Ricky Simon (15-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Sacramento event on an eight-fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Rani Yahya at February’s UFC 234 event in Australia.

The former LFA champion, Simon, has gone 3-0 under the UFC banner since joining the promotion in April of 2018.

Round one begins and Faber drops Simon with a right hand. He follows up with some heavy ground and pound and this one is all over folks! Wow! Urijah Faber is back in a big way!

Check out the finish below:

Official UFC Sacramento Result: Urijah Faber def. Ricky Simon

What do you think should come next for former WEC champion Urijah Faber following his TKO win over Ricky Simon at tonight’s UFC Sacramento event? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 13, 2019