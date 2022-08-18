UFC bantamweight Julia Avila reveals she had to take a second job just to make ends meet: “It’s a dog and pony show. I’m just as replaceable as anyone else on the roster”

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Julia Avila has discussed her fighting career in a series of tweets.

‘Raging Panda’ has been out of the octagon since her victory over Julia Stoliarenko in June 2021. The bout was a solid rebound for Avila, as she was previously coming off a loss to Sijara Eubanks. Since joining the promotion, the 34-year-old has gone 3-1 inside the cage.

However, she’s been out of the cage more often than in it. Avila has had many canceled fights since joining the promotion, 10 in fact. The women’s bantamweight contender has also been forced to take time off due to being pregnant.

Now, on Twitter, Julia Avila has discussed what the cost of that time off is. The 34-year-old revealed in a series of tweets that she’s been forced to take a second job. She also noted that fighter pay in the UFC is great when you’re able to fight.

However, because she’s been unable to fight, she’s been forced to weigh her dreams versus her career. Avila also stated that she feels unappreciated at times as a female MMA fighter. Despite all that, she still loves being in the UFC.

Fighter pay is great when you have a fight; I had 9 cancelled fights one year and since my injury 2021, I had to get a job to make ends meet and have insurance to cover my pregnancy. I love being a part of the UFC, it’s a dream come true. But it is a temporary dream. — Julia Avila (@RagingPandaMMA) August 18, 2022

I love being in the UFC. I love fighting for the fans and putting on a show, but it’s a dog and pony show. I’m just as replaceable as anyone else on the roster and fans will be none the wiser. That’s the hardest pill to swallow. — Julia Avila (@RagingPandaMMA) August 18, 2022

"Often times you have to choose between having a career, being in a relationship, being a mother, OR follow your dreams to being in the best fight circuit ever. Even then, sometimes you just don't feel appreciated (as a woman) because you don't show skin or talk trash"

Julia Avila is far from the first to comment on the price of being a UFC fighter. Last year, Sarah Alpar was forced to create a GoFundMe to fund her training camp for her fight with Erin Blanchfield.

What do you think about Julia Avila’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below!