Geoff Neal hopes for main event fight against Gilbert Burns in a title eliminator bout: “I match up really well against him”

Geoff Neal is hoping to headline a Fight Night card his next time out with Gilbert Burns standing across the Octagon from him.

Neal is coming off a third-round TKO over Vicente Luque back at UFC Vegas 59 and after the win, he called out Gilbert Burns. The Fortis MMA fighter believes the scrap makes sense and it’s also a contest he thinks will favor him as well.

“I match up really well against him, but what’s to be seen is how effective his takedowns will be against me,” Neal said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “He has good takedowns, he has good grappling but I’m a bigger fighter, I’m a stronger fighter, and not easy to take down. Cardio will probably be the biggest deciding factor in the fight, whoever can keep up the pace the entire time.”

If Neal does get the Burns fight as he wants, he hopes it will be a main event slot. He knows it would be a very fun fight for the fans and Neal is confident he will get his hand raised, and will likely do so by stoppage.

Along with Neal being confident, he believes a stoppage win over Burns could earn him a title shot.

“Yeah, it could be depending on how I beat Gilbert and the state of the division and depending on what the fans want,” Neal said. “If I do great and take Gilbert out in dominating fashion, maybe (my next fight is for the belt).”

Should Geoff Neal get the Gilbert Burns fight he wants, he hopes it will happen this year. Neal wants to be active and hopes for a year-end fight against the Brazilian.

“I want to get something in before the end of the year, November or December. Hopefully, in front of fans, it’s going to be hard to get me back in that Apex again,” Neal concluded.

Would you like to see Geoff Neal vs. Gilbert Burns?