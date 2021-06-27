Julia Avila confused by 50k bonus snub after UFC Vegas 30: “I don’t know what else to do to get that bonus”

UFC women’s bantamweight Julia Avila was confused by her 50k bonus snub after UFC Vegas 30: “I don’t know what else to do to get that bonus.”

Avila submitted Julija Stoliarenko late in the third round with a rear-naked choke to pick up her third win in the UFC in what was a back-and-forth fight between two very durable and talented fighters. Avila is now 3-1 overall in the UFC and is one of the top-15 ranked flyweights in the promotion. However, despite finishing Stoliarenko in devastating fashion in a fight that the judges actually had tied up leading into the third round, “Raging Panda” was once again not given a bonus for her finish, just as she wasn’t last year when she knocked out Gina Mazany in 22 seconds. At this point, Avila says she doesn’t know what she has to do in order to get a bonus, because she was not one of the lucky 50k recipients.

I worked. I got the finish. No bonus for me. I don’t know what else to do to get that bonus, but I hope one day I’ll live up to some expectation. @ufc @ufcespanol @danawhite

To be fair to the UFC, Marcin Prachnio had an amazing knockout when he finished Ike Villanueva with a body kick, so he definitely deserved one of the POTN bonuses, and Timur Valiev and Raoni Barcelos each deserved their bonus for their incredible FOTN, which meant that there was only bonus left for everyone else on the card who got one of the finishes. In addition to Avila, Jeremiah Wells, Renato Moicano, Tanner Boser, and Shavkat Rhakmonov all had impressive finishes but were snubbed for Kennedy Nzechukwu, who came back after losing the first two rounds to finish Danilo Marques via third-round TKO.

