Sarah Alpar starts GoFundMe for next fight camp expenses, ‘I cannot do it without you’

UFC flyweight Sarah Alpar is calling for some help from the fans ahead of her sophomore appearance in the promotion.

Alpar is set to compete against top debuting prospect Erin Blanchfield on September 18. But before that, “Too Sweet” took to Instagram to share her current GoFundMe campaign.

“What this does, is it helps me to travel, take care of gym fees, to be able to afford food, anything,” Alpar said. “You guys, I’m ready, I’m working, I’m going to school, I’m training, I’m putting in at least over 65 hours a week in these things, and I want to make this happen. I want to go so far in the UFC and I cannot do it without you and my ‘Too Sweet Tribe.’

“If you want to donate even $5, $10, anything is so helpful in order for me to be able to focus on training and to be able to win my next fight. I want to thank everybody again for the donations that have already been put in. I would like to make a goal of $1000 by July 1. Let’s make this happen, you guys. I need your help, I need your help.”

Sarah Alpar (9-5) made her UFC debut in September 2020 after earning a contract through Dana White’s Contender Series. Currently working as a barista on the side, the 30-year old came up short in her promotional debut opposite “Jessy Jess” Jessica-Rose Clark.

The former LFA bantamweight champion gave an update today stating that she’s already halfway to her July goal. Despite only having one fight in the UFC to this point, Alpar has already had four fights fall through – none of which were due to her pulling out.

Alpar’s upcoming bout with Blanchfield will be her return to the 125-pound flyweight division