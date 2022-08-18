Kayla Harrison reacts to PFL offering Cris Cyborg millions for clash: “PFL is here to make some big moves”

PFL women’s lightweight Kayla Harrison wasn’t surprised to see Cris Cyborg get a big offer from the promotion.

The Judoka is set to face Martina Jindrová later this month at PFL 9. The bout is the semifinals of the 2022 PFL women’s lightweight tournament. If Harrison wins, she’ll move on to the chance to become a three-time tournament winner for the promotion.

However, beyond her fight this weekend, the 32-year-old has been linked to a clash with Cris Cyborg. The bout between the two nearly happened earlier this year, when Harrison nearly signed to Bellator. However, it seems that the Brazilian is now more likely to come to PFL.

The Bellator women’s featherweight champion is currently a free agent. While she’s expressed an interest in moving into boxing full-time, she’s also had public talks with the PFL. The company’s owner Donn Davis recently offered Cyborg up to three million dollars for a fight over Twitter.

Now, Kayla Harrison has reacted to her promotion’s interest in Cris Cyborg. In an interview with MMAJunkie Radio, the Judoka stated that she wasn’t surprised to see the offer. Harrison believes that the PFL is here to stay and make some big moves.

Beyond the contract offer, the 32-year-old stated that she’s extremely interested in the matchup as well. Harrison was also quick to note that Davis’s offer was serious, and not just talk.

“No, he means it. He’s not talking,” Harrison said “I wasn’t surprised. PFL is here to make some big moves, and they’re not going anywhere, and I’m happy to be a part of it. We both want that fight, so we’re doing everything we can to make that happen.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

