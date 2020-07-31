UFC announces two exciting matchups for October including Jessica Andrade vs. Jessica Eye at 125lbs

The UFC has announced two exciting matchups for October, including a women’s flyweight bout between Jessica Andrade and Jessica Eye.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto first reported that Andrade vs. Eye is set to take place at a UFC Fight Night event on October 17. According to Okamoto, Andrade’s team feels that this move up to 125lbs is the right move for the former UFC women’s strawweight champion at this point in her career.

Breaking: UFC targeting a flyweight bout between former 115-pound champ Jessica Andrade (@jessicammapro) and Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) for Oct. 17. Feeling around Andrade’s team this could actually prove to be her best weight class. Has fought at 135 and 115 in UFC. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 31, 2020

Andrade has fought at both 135lbs and 115lbs in the UFC and has had success in both weight classes. But after losing back-to-back fights to Weili Zhang and Rose Namajuas, she is deciding to move up in weight and will take on a top contender in Eye in her divisional debut. Eye is coming off of a decision loss to Cynthia Calvillo at a UFC Vegas event in June.

Okamoto also confirmed a report from Sports.ru that Alexander Volkov will take on Walt Harris at UFC 254 on October 24. The event is headlined by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov against interim champ Justin Gaethje. Volkov vs. Harris was reported to be the co-main event of that card.

Confirmed UFC adding a heavyweight bout between Alexander Volkov (@AlexDragoVolkov) and Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) to UFC 254 PPV on Oct. 24. First reported by https://t.co/Z7YM6j31yv. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 31, 2020

Volkov is coming off of a decision loss to Curtis Blaydes at a UFC Vegas event in June. Harris, meanwhile, is coming off of a TKO loss to Alistair Overeem at a UFC Florida event in May. Both men are ranked in the top-15 in the UFC heavyweight division so this is a very important fight for both men when it comes to the heavyweight title picture.

Who do you think wins: Jessica Andrade or Jessica Eye, and Alexander Volkov or Walt Harris?