Ilia Topuria’s coach explains why his fighter wants to move up to UFC lightweight division: ‘He don’t want to do this anymore’

By Fernando Quiles - December 12, 2024

Ilia Topuria has expressed a desire to move on from the featherweight division, and his coach has explained why.

Ilia Topuria

Topuria is the reigning UFC featherweight titleholder. He’s had one successful title defense and that was a huge knockout victory over Max Holloway at UFC 308 back in October. To capture the gold at 145 pounds, Topuria knocked out Alexander Volkanovski. While some might say a move to lightweight is too soon for Topuria, he’s already beat two future UFC Hall of Famers and stalwarts of the featherweight division.

It isn’t necessarily the feeling of already proving himself at featherweight that has led Topuria to want a change, however.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER SHARES INTERESTING THEORY ON ILIA TOPURIA’S CALLOUT OF CHARLES OLIVEIRA

Ilia Topuria’s Coach Goes In-Depth on Potential Move to Lightweight

Coach Jorge Climent recently served a guest on Submission Radio. During his appearance Climent revealed why Ilia Topuria is giving a move to 155 pounds some serious thought.

“The reality I think is he hates that weight,” Climent said. “He do it a lot of times and it’s very harder every time we do it.”

Ultimately, Climent believes Topuria feels 155 pounds is his natural weight class.

“He don’t want to do this anymore and that’s why he want to go up to the next weight class because he thinks his normal weight is in that weight class.”

Climent knows how Topuria handles weight cuts, and it’s never easy to pull off.

“I think sometimes I see Ilia at 85 kilos, you know, and he needs to be 66,” Climent said. “We do very big weight cut.”

Climent then said he would expect the UFC Featherweight Championship to be vacated if Topuria goes through with making a move to lightweight official. We’ll keep you posted on what Ilia Topuria decides to do next, as well as the state of the 145-pound division.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave a H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Joe Rogan, UFC 264, MMA

Joe Rogan unsure if Conor McGregor will return to UFC following recent sexual assault verdict: “He likes coke”

BJ Penn Staff - December 12, 2024
Maycee Barber
UFC

Maycee Barber provides positive update on her future after health scare

Harry Kettle - December 12, 2024

UFC contender Maycee Barber has provided an update on her future in mixed martial arts following a recent health scare.

Conor McGregor, Belal Muhammad
Conor McGregor

Belal Muhammad goes off on Conor McGregor over his actions and his future

Harry Kettle - December 12, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has gone off on Conor McGregor following the latter’s UFC 310 jokes.

Michael Bisping, Anthony Smith, UFC
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping explains why he wants to see Anthony Smith fight again after UFC 310

Harry Kettle - December 12, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has explained why he wants to see Anthony Smith fight again after his UFC 310 loss.

Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett gives his thoughts on Ilia Topuria's potential lightweight move

Harry Kettle - December 12, 2024

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has given his thoughts on Ilia Topuria potentially making the move up to lightweight.

Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley claims Colby Covington was "scared" to train with him in the past

Cole Shelton - December 11, 2024
Colby Covington
Joaquin Buckley

Colby Covington sends threatening warning to Joaquin Buckley ahead of UFC Tampa: "I'm going to break every bone in his body"

Cole Shelton - December 11, 2024

Colby Covington has sent a scathing warning to Joaquin Buckley ahead of UFC Tampa.

Colby Covington and Joaquin Buckley
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Pro fighters make their picks for Colby Covington vs Joaquin Buckley

Cole Shelton - December 11, 2024

In the main event of UFC Tampa, a massive welterweight bout takes place as Colby Covington takes on Joaquin Buckley. Heading into the fight, Covington is a +230 underdog while Buckley is a -310 favorite on FanDuel.

Jon Jones, Colby Covington
Jon Jones

Colby Covington unleashes on 'woman beater' Jon Jones: "He is a f*cking coward!"

Josh Evanoff - December 11, 2024

UFC welterweight Colby Covington has again taken aim at heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Alexandre Pantoja, Kai Kara-France
Kai Kara-France

Alexandre Pantoja believes Kai Kara-France is most likely title challenger following UFC 310 win: "Makes the most sense"

Josh Evanoff - December 11, 2024

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja believes a fight with Kai Kara-France is likely next.