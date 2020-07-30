Pro fighters make their picks for Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

In the main event of UFC Vegas 5, Derek Brunson is looking to extend his winning streak when he takes Edmen Shahbazyan. Heading into the fight, Brunson is a +255 underdog while the undefeated prospect is a -335 favorite.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros are split on this one with some thinking Brunson is a step up too soon while others believe the hype is real behind Shahbazyan.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan:

Gilbert Burns, UFC welterweight: Derek Brunson will win. He’s done a bit of training here and he looks really good and ready to go.

Renato Moicano, UFC lightweight: I think Edmen remains undefeated and scores another TKO win.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: The fight has finish written all over it. Shahbazyan has finished all but one or two fights in the first round. Brunson has much more experience fighting a higher level of competition and I see that being the difference in the fight, I see Shahbazyan coming in hot, but Brunson will match that intensity, and I see Derek Brunson finding the KO in the first.

Sam Alvey, UFC light heavyweight: Brunson will be too much and he will get the job done.

Mirsad Bektic, UFC featherweight: I think Shahbazyan has all the confidence and has insane power. It’s close but I think Shahbazyan gets it done.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: I got Derek Brunson by TKO. He’s only ever lost to the elite guys at 185 and he’s been looking in killer shape.

Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: I think Shahbazyan gets it done by stoppage.

Benito Lopez, UFC bantamweight: I got Edmen Shahbazyan by TKO/KO. Boxing is too crisp but it really depends on if Brunson can take him down or not. Regardless, I think Edmen takes it.

***

Fighters picking Derek Brunson: Gilbert Burns, Steven Peterson, Sam Alvey, Max Griffin

Fighters picking Edmen Shahbazyan: Renato Moicano, Mirsad Bektic, Youssef Zalal, Benito Lopez

Who do you see winning the main event fight between Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan?