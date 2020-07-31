Randy Brown plans to test Vicente Luque’s chin: “We will see if he can go three rounds”

Randy Brown is happy he still gets the chance to fight Vicente Luque.

The two were supposed to fight in April but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After that, Luque ended up earning a TKO win over Niko Price. So, for Brown, he thought his chances of fighting the ranked welterweight were out the window.

“I thought he was way ahead of me and he didn’t have to take this fight,” Brown said to BJPENN.com. “Shout out to him for doing that and sticking to his word.”

Entering this fight, many believe Luque will be too much for Brown. Yet, for the 30-year-old he says he doesn’t see much out of the Brazilian-American and says people will be surprised by how close this fight is.

“I don’t think he has evolved much. He’s the same tough guy and durable and able to take a shot. Comes forward and is straight up a damn beast so I’m preparing for that,” he said. “The matchup is not as one-sided as people think.”

For many fans, they have this fight circled as one to watch and Randy Brown agrees with that notion. He expects to earn bonus money but also wants to test the chin of Luque.

“Either Performance of the Night or Fight of the Night. We both look for the finish and are fast starters. I wouldn’t miss it. We are both finishers,” Brown explained.”I don’t go to the distance a lot and I’ve fought guys before who are super tough. You will see me chip away at him and I got power. We will see, I’m going to hit him and hit him a lot. We will see if he can go three rounds.”

Although Randy Brown is the betting underdog, he is confident he will get his hand raised. After that, he hopes he can get at least one or two more fights this year and has his eye on Geoff Neal.

“He’s a hell of an opponent. He is not a walk in the park by any means. Not every person is jumping up to face Vicente Luque so a win puts me in a prime position to make a mark in the division,” he concluded. “It just puts me in a position to create more opportunities and maybe I’ll get that fight with Geoff Neal after.”

