Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade is staying on Fight Island in hopes of taking a short-notice fight in case someone falls off a card.

Andrade lost a split decision to Rose Namajunas on the main card of UFC 251 in an entertaining bout that won her a share of “Fight of the Night” and a $50,000 bonus to boot. Although Andrade lost the decision on the judges’ scorecards, it was a very entertaining bout and it showed that she is still one of the top fighters in the division despite losing back-to-back fights to Namajunas and UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang.

After losing the fight to Namajunas, Andrade is reportedly hungry to get back in the Octagon as soon as possible, and instead of flying back home to Brazil, she is staying on Fight Island in hopes of taking a short-notice fight. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, White confirmed that Andrade has been blowing up his phone to get another fight booked.

“Yeah, she hit me up and said, ‘I’m already training again and ready to go.’ She’s a little beast. Am I concerned about, no– I’m not concerned somebody (might miss weight or get injured) and we need her for backup. That’s just her mentality and that’s just what a little badass she is. She hit me up too and said, ‘I’m ready to fight again if you need me,'” White confirmed.

Although Andrade is officially coming off of two straight losses to Namajunas and Zhang, she remains one of the top-five women’s strawweights in the sport, and she was the champion of the division just over one year ago. Clearly, though, it seems like she doesn’t care about the rankings and just wants to step in the Octagon if the opportunity arises.

Do you think we will see Jessica Andrade compete again on Fight Island?