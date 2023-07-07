UFC 290: ‘Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez’ Weigh-In Results – 1 Fighter Misses Weight

UFC 290 takes place tomorrow, Saturday July 8th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Headlining the event is the battle between champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) and interim champion Yair Rodriguez (16-3 MMA).

‘The Great’ last fought and was defeated, via unanimous decision, by Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) in February of this year at UFC 284.

‘El Pantera’ has had two wins in a row coming into UFC 290, defeating Josh Emmett (18-4 MMA) this past February and Brian Ortega (15-3 MMA) in July of 2022.

The co-main event of UFC 290 will feature flyweight titleholder Brandon Moreno (21-6 MMA) vs Alexandre Pantoja (25-5 MMA) in a rematch.

Moreno, 29, has two consecutive TKO victories coming into tomorrow’s fight, defeating Deiveson Figueiredo (21-3 MMA) this past January and Kai Kara-France (24-11 MMA) in July of last year.

Pantoja, 33, is sporting three victories in his last Octagon appearances, defeating Alex Perez (24-7 MMA), Brandon Royval (15-6 MMA) and Manel Kape (18-6 MMA).

The Official UFC Weigh-In Results can be found below:

UFC 290 Main Card (P-P-V 10pm ET)

Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Yair Rodriguez (145)

Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (125)

Dricus Du Plessis (186) vs. Robert Whittaker (185.5)

Dan Hooker (155.5) vs. Jalin Turner (158)*

Bo Nickal (186) vs. Val Woodburn (185.5)

UFC 290 Preliminary Card (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ 8pm ET)

Robbie Lawler (170.5) vs. Niko Price (171)

Josiah Harrell (170.5) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (171)

Denise Gomes (115.5) vs. Yazmin Jauregui (115.5)

Jimmy Crute (205) vs. Alonzo Menifield (205.5)

UFC 290 Early Prelims (ESPN+ 6pm ET)

Edgar Chairez (129) vs. Tatsuro Taira (130)

Vitor Petrino (206) vs. Marcin Prachnio (206)

Terrence Mitchell (135) vs. Cameron Saaiman (135)

Jesus Aguilar (126) vs. Shannon Ross (126)

Kamuela Kirk (155.5) vs. Esteban Ribovics (156)

*Jalin Turner missed weight, fined 20% of purse

Will you be watching tomorrow night? Who are you picks to win?

Share you thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!