UFC 290: ‘Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez’ Weigh-In Results – 1 Fighter Misses Weight

By Susan Cox - July 7, 2023

UFC 290 takes place tomorrow, Saturday July 8th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alexander Volkanovski wins at UFC Auckland

Headlining the event is the battle between champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) and interim champion Yair Rodriguez (16-3 MMA).

‘The Great’ last fought and was defeated, via unanimous decision, by Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) in February of this year at UFC 284.

‘El Pantera’ has had two wins in a row coming into UFC 290, defeating Josh Emmett (18-4 MMA) this past February and Brian Ortega (15-3 MMA) in July of 2022.

The co-main event of UFC 290 will feature flyweight titleholder Brandon Moreno (21-6 MMA) vs Alexandre Pantoja (25-5 MMA) in a rematch.

Moreno, 29, has two consecutive TKO victories coming into tomorrow’s fight, defeating Deiveson Figueiredo (21-3 MMA) this past January and Kai Kara-France (24-11 MMA) in July of last year.

Pantoja, 33, is sporting three victories in his last Octagon appearances, defeating Alex Perez (24-7 MMA), Brandon Royval (15-6 MMA) and Manel Kape (18-6 MMA).

The Official UFC Weigh-In Results can be found below:

UFC 290 Main Card (P-P-V 10pm ET)

  • Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Yair Rodriguez (145)
  • Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (125)
  • Dricus Du Plessis (186) vs. Robert Whittaker (185.5)
  • Dan Hooker (155.5) vs. Jalin Turner (158)*
  • Bo Nickal (186) vs. Val Woodburn (185.5)

UFC 290 Preliminary Card (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ 8pm ET)

  • Robbie Lawler (170.5) vs. Niko Price (171)
  • Josiah Harrell (170.5) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (171)
  • Denise Gomes (115.5) vs. Yazmin Jauregui (115.5)
  • Jimmy Crute (205) vs. Alonzo Menifield (205.5)

UFC 290 Early Prelims (ESPN+ 6pm ET)

  • Edgar Chairez (129) vs. Tatsuro Taira (130)
  • Vitor Petrino (206) vs. Marcin Prachnio (206)
  • Terrence Mitchell (135) vs. Cameron Saaiman (135)
  • Jesus Aguilar (126) vs. Shannon Ross (126)
  • Kamuela Kirk (155.5) vs. Esteban Ribovics (156)

*Jalin Turner missed weight, fined 20% of purse

Will you be watching tomorrow night? Who are you picks to win?

Share you thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski UFC Yair Rodriguez

Related

Yair Rodriguez

Brendan Schaub believes UFC 290 could prove to be “an awful night” for Mexican fans

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2023
Dan Hooker, Islam Makhachev, UFC 267
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev responds to Dan Hooker’s claim that he used an IV prior to their fight at UFC 267

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2023

Islam Makhachev has laughed off claims from Dan Hooker that he used an IV prior to their UFC 267 showdown in October 2021.

Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

John McCarthy shuts down talk of a Ronda Rousey return to the UFC: “Walk away and be a farmer”

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2023

Former UFC referee John McCarthy has dismissed the idea of Ronda Rousey making a sensational return to the UFC.

Niko-Price
Robbie Lawler

Niko Price happy to serve as Robbie Lawler’s retirement opponent at UFC 290: “I want to be the legend getter”

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2023

Niko Price is excited about the opportunity to battle Robbie Lawler this weekend in what will serve as the veteran’s retirement fight.

Deiveson Figueiredo
Dominick Cruz

Report | Deiveson Figueiredo targeted to move up to bantamweight to face former UFC champion Dominick Cruz

Cole Shelton - July 6, 2023

Deiveson Figueiredo will be moving up to bantamweight.

Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz blasts critics for claiming he has CTE: “I've been talking this way the whole motherf*****g time”

Cole Shelton - July 6, 2023
Robbie Lawler
UFC

Robbie Lawler expresses interest in coaching after retirement: "Make an impact"

Josh Evanoff - July 6, 2023

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler is ready to give back to MMA.

Georges St-Pierre
UFC

Georges St-Pierre to make combat sports return at Fight Pass Invitational 6 in December

Josh Evanoff - July 6, 2023

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre is back on the mats.

Dana White and Conor McGregor
Dana White

Dana White provides major update on the potential Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight

Cole Shelton - July 6, 2023

Dana White has provided a big update on the potential Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight.

joe-rogan-jon-anik (1)
UFC

Jon Anik names fight that needs to be in UFC Hall of Fame: "One of the greatest heavyweight fights"

Josh Evanoff - July 6, 2023

UFC commentator Jon Anik believes Mark Hunt vs. Bigfoot Silva needs to be in the Hall of Fame.