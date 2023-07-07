UFC 290: ‘Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez’ Weigh-In Results – 1 Fighter Misses Weight
UFC 290 takes place tomorrow, Saturday July 8th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Headlining the event is the battle between champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) and interim champion Yair Rodriguez (16-3 MMA).
‘The Great’ last fought and was defeated, via unanimous decision, by Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) in February of this year at UFC 284.
‘El Pantera’ has had two wins in a row coming into UFC 290, defeating Josh Emmett (18-4 MMA) this past February and Brian Ortega (15-3 MMA) in July of 2022.
The co-main event of UFC 290 will feature flyweight titleholder Brandon Moreno (21-6 MMA) vs Alexandre Pantoja (25-5 MMA) in a rematch.
Moreno, 29, has two consecutive TKO victories coming into tomorrow’s fight, defeating Deiveson Figueiredo (21-3 MMA) this past January and Kai Kara-France (24-11 MMA) in July of last year.
Pantoja, 33, is sporting three victories in his last Octagon appearances, defeating Alex Perez (24-7 MMA), Brandon Royval (15-6 MMA) and Manel Kape (18-6 MMA).
The Official UFC Weigh-In Results can be found below:
UFC 290 Main Card (P-P-V 10pm ET)
- Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Yair Rodriguez (145)
- Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (125)
- Dricus Du Plessis (186) vs. Robert Whittaker (185.5)
- Dan Hooker (155.5) vs. Jalin Turner (158)*
- Bo Nickal (186) vs. Val Woodburn (185.5)
UFC 290 Preliminary Card (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ 8pm ET)
- Robbie Lawler (170.5) vs. Niko Price (171)
- Josiah Harrell (170.5) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (171)
- Denise Gomes (115.5) vs. Yazmin Jauregui (115.5)
- Jimmy Crute (205) vs. Alonzo Menifield (205.5)
UFC 290 Early Prelims (ESPN+ 6pm ET)
- Edgar Chairez (129) vs. Tatsuro Taira (130)
- Vitor Petrino (206) vs. Marcin Prachnio (206)
- Terrence Mitchell (135) vs. Cameron Saaiman (135)
- Jesus Aguilar (126) vs. Shannon Ross (126)
- Kamuela Kirk (155.5) vs. Esteban Ribovics (156)
*Jalin Turner missed weight, fined 20% of purse
