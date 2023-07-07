Brendan Schaub believes UFC 290 could prove to be “an awful night” for Mexican fans

MMA analyst and former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub isn’t sure the Mexican stars on the UFC 290 card will have much joy on Saturday night.

In the mixed martial arts sphere, Brendan Schaub is an interesting character. While some respect and enjoy his analysis of the sport, others feel like he doesn’t contribute anything substantial. Either way, though, he certainly knows how to make some noise, especially if he has controversial opinions.

This weekend, Brandon Moreno and Yair Rodriguez will be flying the flag for Mexican MMA in the main and co-main event. Moreno defends his flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja, whereas Rodriguez will attempt to dethrone featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski. Both are tight, interesting bouts, and that’s us putting it lightly.

During a recent video, Schaub had some thoughts on how both match-ups could go down.

“I think Brandon Moreno gets it done, I really do. Now that’s saying a lot because Pantoja, the one thing that bothers me on this fight, is Moreno does, when he’s in scrambles, he gives up his back a lot. Pantoja with his jiu-jitsu, and how good he is on the ground, if he even has a glimpse of getting a hold of Moreno’s neck, this one’s over and you have a new world champion from Brazil. Brandon Moreno knows that.”