UFC 267 Results: Alexander Volkov defeats Marcin Tybura (Highlights)

A key heavyweight bout between perennial division contenders Alexander Volkov and Marcin Tybura takes place on today’s UFC 267 main card.

Volkov (33-9 MMA), a former Bellator champion, enters today’s contest in hopes of rebounding from his loss to Ciryl Gane from back in June. Prior to that setback, ‘Drago’ was coming off back-to-back TKO victories over Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris.

Meanwhile, Marcin Tybura enters today’s UFC 267 event on a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a first round TKO victory over Walt Harris. The Polish standout last tasted defeat in September of 2019, when he was KO’d by Augusto Sakai.

Round one of this heavyweight bout begins and Alexander Volkov lands a low kick. Marcin Tybura returns fire with a 1-2. Volkov with a front kick and a couple hooks inside. Tybura with a left hook, but Volkov returns one of his own. A low kick scores for Tybura. He eats a couple hard hooks on the counter while pushing forward. Tybura pressuring and lands a couple more solid shots. A good left from Tybura. And then another. Volkov returns fire with a right. Tybura shoots and gets stuffed. Volkov lands a good counter punch. Tybura ducks in for a double and Volkov defends it easily. Elbow on the break from Volkov. Right hand from Volkov and a counter left. A 1-2 scores for Alexander Volkov. Marcin Tybura steps in and lands a right as Volkov slides away. Low kick from Tybura. Volkov with a big 1-2 as Tybura ducks in. Tybura collapses to the mat as Volkov voids the takedown attempt. A hard elbow from the top by Volkov. More ground and pound. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this UFC 267 heavyweight bout begins and Volkov kands a good combination. A right hand and a low kick now from the former Bellator champ. A body kick scores for Marcin Tybura. Volkov answers with a left hook. Tybura with a right and a lunging left. Volkov with a quick uppercut and stuffs a takedown to land a knee. Both men land hard in the pocket, Volkov finishes with a big knee. Tybura shoots in again and lands an uppercut. Long right from Volkov who is back at range. Tybura shoots in for one last takedown attempt but is stuffed.

The third and final round of this UFC 267 heavyweight bout begins and the fighters trade low kicks to get things started. Tybura with a combination. Volkov answers with a big knee up the middle. ‘Drago’ unloading big punches now. Marcin Tybura returns fire with some left hands. More shots from Alexander Volkov now. Tybura comes back with a left hand. He tries a spinning back fist but that fails miserably. Volkov with a snapping jab. A body kick lands for Tybura. Volkov with a clean right hand. He follows that up with a nice left before the horn sounds to end the contest.

Official UFC 267 Result: Alexander Volkov def. Marcin Tybura by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

