Pros react after Fedor Emelianenko KO’s Tim Johnson at Bellator 269

MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko returned to the cage in the headliner of tonight’s Bellator 269 event for a heavyweight bout with Tim Johnson.

Emelianenko (40-6 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since December of 2019, where he had earned a first round knockout victory over Quinton ‘Rampage‘ Jackson. ‘The Last Emperor’ had entered tonight’s matchup having gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Meanwhile, Tim Johnson (15-8 MMA) was looking to score the biggest win of his career this evening in enemy territory. The 36-year-old American joined the Bellator ranks back in 2018 and has scored wins over Tyrell Fortune, Matt Mitrione and Cheick Kongo in that time.

Tonight’s Bellator 269 main event proved to be a quick but very entertaining fight. Both Fedor Emelianenko and Tim Johnson were able to get off good shots in the early seconds of the contest, but a left-right combo from ‘The Last Emperor’ put the American down for good.

Official Bellator 269 Result: Fedor Emelianenko def. Tim Johnson via KO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Fedor vs Johnson below:

One of the greatest fighters to ever live is about to make the walk. Get that multi screen going bruddah — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) October 23, 2021

Who is your money on? #Bellator269 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) October 23, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Fedor defeating Johnson:

FEDOR IS BACK #Bellator269 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) October 23, 2021

FEDOR 🐐 🙌🏼 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) October 23, 2021

🐐The Last Emperor scores the KO in Moscow! What a moment for Fedor, in Bellator’s historic first Russian event.#Bellator269 pic.twitter.com/gZq4pH5bMa — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 23, 2021

