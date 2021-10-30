Pros react after Khamzat Chimaev runs through Li Jingliang at UFC 267

Today’s UFC 267 event featured the highly anticipated return of Khamzat Chimaev who met Li Jingliang in a welterweight contest.

Chimaev (10-0 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since September of 2020, where he scored a sensational 18-second knockout win over Gerald Meerschaert (see that here). ‘Borz’ had gone a perfect 3-0 in his UFC career prior to today’s event, earning all three wins by way of stoppage.

Meanwhile, Li Jingliang (18-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC 267 event looking to build off the momentum of his incredible knockout of Santiago Ponzinibbio from back in January. ‘The Leech’ had gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances prior to today’s scrap with Khamzat Chimaev.

Today’s Chimaev vs Jingliang bout proved to be a quick and very one-sided affair. Khamzat was able to score an early takedown and immediately transitioned to the back of his opponent. From there, ‘Borz’ would lock-in a rear-naked choke which put Jingliang to sleep.

Official UFC 267 Result: Khamzat Chimaev def. Li Jingliang via submission in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Chimaev vs Jingliang below:

This ones gonna be a good one. Two crazy MFs #UFC267 let’s go!! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 30, 2021

Seeing the crowd and this is a good fight, I’m missing the ufc a little bit but I have something to work for. I get to rebuild and earn my respect. Possibilities are endless ✊🏻🙏🏻 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 30, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Khamzat Chimaev defeating Li Jingliang at UFC 267:

Chimaev fights are always a dominating performance- this time though with only hand Controle and just one ☝️ hook on the fence he makes it look easy — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) October 30, 2021

What a Fukin animal #UFC267 🐺👑 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 30, 2021

Damn! That’s one bad ass dude at 170 lbs! Super impressive! #UFC267 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 30, 2021

Holy crap!!! So impressive and once again didn’t even get touched!! #UFC267 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 30, 2021

Sheesh I can’t believe Khamzat has shut 3 people out in the UFC! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 30, 2021

Who would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev fight next following his submission victory over Li Jingliang at today’s UFC 267 event in Abu Dhabi? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!