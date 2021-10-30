Pros react after Khamzat Chimaev runs through Li Jingliang at UFC 267

Khamzat Chimaev subs Li Jingliang at UFC 267

Today’s UFC 267 event featured the highly anticipated return of Khamzat Chimaev who met Li Jingliang in a welterweight contest.

Chimaev (10-0 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since September of 2020, where he scored a sensational 18-second knockout win over Gerald Meerschaert (see that here). ‘Borz’ had gone a perfect 3-0 in his UFC career prior to today’s event, earning all three wins by way of stoppage.

Meanwhile, Li Jingliang (18-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC 267 event looking to build off the momentum of his incredible knockout of Santiago Ponzinibbio from back in January. ‘The Leech’ had gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances prior to today’s scrap with Khamzat Chimaev.

Today’s Chimaev vs Jingliang bout proved to be a quick and very one-sided affair. Khamzat was able to score an early takedown and immediately transitioned to the back of his opponent. From there, ‘Borz’ would lock-in a rear-naked choke which put Jingliang to sleep.

Official UFC 267 Result: Khamzat Chimaev def. Li Jingliang via submission in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Chimaev vs Jingliang below:

Post-fight reactions to Khamzat Chimaev defeating Li Jingliang at UFC 267:

Who would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev fight next following his submission victory over Li Jingliang at today’s UFC 267 event in Abu Dhabi? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

